Wearable activity trackers have "little benefit" on chronic disease health outcomes, according to a new American Journal of Medicine analysis. Only 1 of 6 studies found that people who wore the devices lost significant weight, and no significant reduction was discovered in cholesterol or blood pressure.

The bottom line: The devices may motivate people to move more, but this increased movement didn't lead to major health outcome changes when they're used without input from a doctor or trainer, TODAY! writes.

Go deeper: What Apple wants for health tech