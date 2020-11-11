Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Health officials: COVID-19 vaccine to be broadly available in U.S. by spring

A screenshot of NIAID director Anthony Fauci on NBC's "Nightly News" on Tuesday. Photo: NBC

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and NIAID director Anthony Fauci said Tuesday they expect a coronavirus vaccine to be rolled out widely in the U.S. by next spring.

Of note: Fauci said to NBC News the Pfizer vaccine could get FDA emergency approval within weeks. Azar told the network he expects it to be available to Americans in priority categories, like those most at risk and health care workers, by the year's end to early January. Fauci said it could happen by December.

  • Azar believes there should be "enough for all Americans by the end of March to early April to have general vaccination programs."

Why it matters: Pfizer and BioNTech's preliminary analysis suggests their vaccine is 90% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19, offering the best hope yet of curbing the pandemic, as coronavirus cases and related hospitalizations reach record highs.

  • Fauci told CNN Tuesday he believes "the incentive to get vaccinated will be greatly enhanced by the degree of efficacy."
  • "When you hear something is 90 to 95% effective, it makes it much more likely that someone would want to get vaccinated," he added.

Go deeper

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
19 hours ago - Health

The best coronavirus news so far

Photo: Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech's preliminary analysis — suggesting their vaccine was 90% effective at preventing symptomatic coronavirus disease — created some light at the end of this long, dark tunnel.

Why it matters: 90% efficacy is on the high end of what experts were hoping for, and Pfizer's good — albeit preliminary — news is also an encouraging sign for how well other, similar vaccines could work.

Go deeper
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
20 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus won't disappear, even with a vaccine

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Pfizer yesterday took a giant step toward a COVID-19 vaccine, reporting that its vaccine candidate was effective in over 90% of uninfected clinical trial patients.

Reality check: It's a giant and welcome development, but the pandemic will be with us long after vaccine distribution begins.

Go deeper
Axios
Updated 29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. sees record 131,000 cases, hospitalizations hit peak — CDC: Masks protect wearers from COVID-19 — Fauci, Azar expect vaccine to be broadly available by spring
  2. Markets: Pfizer's CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on same day of vaccine news
  3. World: Italy tightens COVID-19 restrictions for five hard-hit regions.
Go deeper