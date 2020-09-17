23 mins ago - Health

Racial disparities during pandemic extend to health coverage losses

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
Reproduced from Avalere Health; Chart: Axios Visuals

The pandemic has exacerbated a racial disparity in insurance coverage, in addition to its myriad other racial inequities, per a new Avalere analysis.

Why it matters: Before the pandemic, Black and Latino Americans were already much less likely than white Americans to have employer-based coverage. And now they're losing that coverage at a greater rate.

Between the lines: Workers of color have seen higher employment declines than white workers.

  • Many people who lost their employer coverage will be able to turn to Medicaid or subsidized plans through the Affordable Care Act, but those aren't as generous as typical employer plans.
  • "Overall, the shift away from employer-sponsored insurance could be challenging for patients," said Avalere's Tom Kornfield. "Many of these patients could face less generous benefit design, greater cost sharing, and more limited formularies in Medicaid or in the individual market."

And Medicaid may not be an option for people in states that haven't expanded the program — which are heavily concentrated in the South.

  • Even before the pandemic, Black Americans in non-expansion states were more likely to be uninsured than white Americans in those states. Non-expansion states also generally have higher Black populations than expansion states.

Related: As of this month, 26% of Black Americans are uninsured — a sharp increase from 17% in February, according to a new survey by Civis Analytics.

Jacob Knutson
Sep 15, 2020 - Health

CDC: Roughly 75% of children who die from COVID-19 are minorities

Students wearing masks walk around the Boston College Campus in Newton, Mass., on Sept. 14. Photo: Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The coronavirus killed at least 121 people under 21 years old across the U.S. between Feb. 12 and July 31, according to a study published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why it matters: Of those young people, roughly 3 in 4 were Hispanic, Black, American Indian or Alaska Natives, suggesting the virus is disproportionately killing young people of color, and especially those with underlying health conditions.

Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 29,868,230 — Total deaths: 940,716— Total recoveries: 20,319,215Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 6,630,890 — Total deaths: 196,802 — Total recoveries: 2,525,573 — Total tests: 90,710,730Map
  3. Politics: Trump contradicts CDC chief on when vaccine will be widely available — Biden: "I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump" — McEnany says herd immunity has never been White House strategy, despite Trump comments — Trump blames "blue states" for high coronavirus cases in U.S.
  4. Health: Top health agency spokesperson takes leave of absence after accusing scientists of "sedition" — CDC director suggests face masks offer more protection than vaccine would.
  5. Sports: Big Ten to resume football season in October MLB announces a double-bubble postseason.
Orion Rummler
19 hours ago - Health

CDC director suggests face masks offer more COVID-19 protection than vaccine would

CDC director Robert Redfield suggested in a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on Wednesday that face masks are "more guaranteed" to protect against the coronavirus than a vaccine, citing the potential for some people to not become immune to the virus after receiving the shot.

What he's saying: "These face masks are the most important, powerful public health tool we have. And I will continue to appeal for all Americans, all individuals in our country, to embrace these face coverings. I've said if we did it for 6, 8, 10, 12 weeks, we'd bring this pandemic under control," he said.

