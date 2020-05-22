12 mins ago - Health

A snapshot of coronavirus victims

Workers mourn their colleague Celia Marcos, a nurse at Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center in Los Angeles who died of COVID-19. Photo: Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

The novel coronavirus has killed almost 100,000 people in the U.S. and well over 300,000 worldwide. And though it's easy to become fixated on the statistics, the people who have died were mothers, fathers, siblings and friends.

The big picture: Many of those who have died from the virus had committed themselves to the health and well-being of others, in ways big and small — from high-level researchers to emergency room doctors to family caregivers.

What follows is a small snapshot of some of those lives.

  • Li Wenliang, 33: An ophthalmologist in China who was among the first to warn about the outbreak and later died from the disease.
  • Lorna Breen, 49: An ER doctor at a Manhattan hospital who treated COVID-19 patients and later died by suicide. Her father told the New York Times: "She tried to do her job, and it killed her."
  • Kious Kelly, 48: The New York City nurse's death in March highlighted the shortage of protective equipment for medical workers.
  • James Mahoney, 62: A longtime critical care physician, known as "our Jay-Z" to black medical residents. He worked at a hospital in Brooklyn that predominantly treats the poor.
  • Angeline Bernadel, 52: A nursing home employee in Connecticut who was "panicked" by the virus, and represents the particularly high risks to people working in senior care facilities.
  • John Murray, 92: A pioneering pulmonologist who died from acute respiratory distress syndrome — "a condition he helped define" — that was caused by COVID-19. 
  • Nita Pippins, 93: A retired nurse whose son died from AIDS, and who then became a "surrogate mother" to others who had AIDS.
  • Azar Ahrabi, 68: The first person in the San Francisco Bay Area to die of COVID-19 and a full-time caretaker of her elderly mother — a reminder that millions of people are already caring for family members as if it were their jobs.

Go deeper: Kaiser Health News and the Guardian are publishing a joint project that identified U.S. health care workers who have died from COVID-19. Medscape is tracking deaths of health care workers around the world.

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that OptiGene began trials for a 20-minute coronavirus test on Thursday, as the country wants to find out whether the test is effective on a large scale.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed more than 329,000 people, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 5 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, and more than 1.9 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.5 million from 12.6 million tests).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 14 hours ago - Health

Doctors face new urgency to solve children and coronavirus puzzle

Children in Manhattan's Murray Hill neighborhood in New York. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Solving the mystery of how the coronavirus affects children has gained steam, as doctors try to determine if there's a link between COVID-19 and kids with a severe inflammatory illness, and researchers try to pin down their contagiousness before schools reopen.

Driving the news: New York state's health department is investigating 157 cases of the illness in children, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a Thursday press briefing. Three youths in the state have died: an 18-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy.

Go deeper (3 min. read)ArrowUpdated 16 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Americans are still filing jobless claims at historically high rates as the coronavirus pandemic takes a record toll on the economy, with another 2.4 million claims filed last week.

By the numbers: More than 93,400 people have died from the virus and over 1.5 million have tested positive in the U.S. More than 289,000 Americans have recovered and over 12.2 million tests have been conducted.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated 17 hours ago - Health