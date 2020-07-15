1 hour ago - Health

Health care's "COVID quarter" is here

A COVID-19 unit at a Houston hospital. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images

Health care companies will start reporting second-quarter financials in earnest this week, showing how the coronavirus lockdowns and subsequent reopenings affected their businesses.

The big picture: Revenues almost certainly will be down for most companies, as the virus forced people to stay at home and led to fewer people getting surgeries and going to pharmacies. But that doesn't mean profits were eliminated, and Wall Street has already pumped health care stock prices back to where they were pre-pandemic.

Between the lines: Health insurers stand to profit the most in the quarter because people deferred a lot of care that wasn't related to COVID-19.

  • Insurance companies still collected premiums, but paid out fewer medical claims — which inevitably will lead to higher earnings.
  • However, some insurers have issued premium rebates back to employers and consumers.

What to watch: Whether more companies continue to get large tax breaks that stemmed from federal coronavirus legislation.

  • Tax-exempt, not-for-profit hospitals also were battered in the first quarter by the market's downturn, so it's worth watching how much their sizable investment holdings rebounded.

Updated 16 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Most U.S. parents say it would be risky to send their children back to school in the fall — including a slim majority of Republicans and a staggering nine in 10 Black Americans — in this week's installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

The big picture: President Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos have made the back-to-school debate their new central argument for how the economy can get rolling and have threatened funding for those who don't comply. Still, many school districts are choosing to be more cautious.

Stef W. Kight
Apr 3, 2020 - Health

Immigrants on the front lines in the coronavirus fight

Data: New American Economy; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

New data provided to Axios spells out just how outsized a role immigrants play on the high- and low-skilled ends of the economy keeping Americans alive and fed during the coronavirus crisis.

By the numbers: Immigrants make up an estimated 17% of the overall U.S. workforce. But the analysis by New American Economy (NAE) shows they're more than one in four doctors, nearly half the nation's taxi drivers and chauffeurs and a clear majority of farm workers.

Marisa Fernandez
18 hours ago - Health

Oscar Health CEO: Virtual health helped decrease ER overcrowding from COVID

Photo credit: Axios screenshot

Patients who used telehealth during the pandemic contributed to a decrease in emergency room visits by 40% nationwide, and by 80% among those 14 years old and younger, Mario Schlosser, co-founder and CEO of Oscar Health, said Tuesday at an Axios virtual event.

Why it matters: The decrease in ER visits showed many patients were regularly using telehealth services for non-emergencies. Virtual health care visits could become a default for check-ups, prescription refills and behavioral health even after the pandemic subsides, Schlosser added.

