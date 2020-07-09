3 hours ago - Health

Walgreens tallies $1.7 billion loss from coronavirus outbreak

Walgreens lost $1.7 billion in its most recent quarter. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Walgreens lost $1.7 billion in the three-month stretch that ended May 31, as the coronavirus outbreak kept shoppers at home and raised stores' costs.

Why it matters: The pandemic and global stay-at-home orders consumed almost all of those three months. Walgreens will now cut 7% of its workforce, mostly in the United Kingdom.

By the numbers: Walgreens said the coronavirus eliminated at least $700 million in sales and led to higher employee and administrative costs to account for social distancing and cleaning stores.

  • However, most of the lost revenue occurred in pharmacies in the U.K., where stay-at-home orders were stricter. U.S. states were already reopening during the latter parts of Walgreens' quarter.

The big picture: Prescriptions declined heavily because patients stopped going to their doctors and because hospitals were admitted fewer patients.

  • But Walgreens still reported higher U.S. prescription sales due to higher drug prices.

Updated 17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 12,123,257 — Total deaths: 551,384 — Total recoveries — 6,650,507Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 3,084,690 — Total deaths: 132,803 — Total recoveries: 953,420 — Total tested: 37,431,666Map.
  3. Public health: Cases rise in 33 statesFlorida reports highest single-day coronavirus death toll since pandemic began.
  4. Science: World Health Organization acknowledges airborne transmission of coronavirus.
  5. Travel: Young adults are most likely to have moved due to coronavirus.
Zachary Basu
29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Judge asks full appeals court to review panel's dismissal of Flynn case

Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

D.C. District Judge Emmet Sullivan on Thursday petitioned for the full D.C. Court of Appeals to rehear a three-judge panel's decision to order the dismissal of the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Why it matters: The panel's 2-1 decision could be overturned by the full 11-judge appeals court if it decides to take up the en banc review.

Jonathan Swan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Michael Cohen taken back into federal custody

Michael Cohen arrives at his Park Avenue apartment on May 21 in New York City. Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's disgraced former personal lawyer Michael Cohen is heading back to prison after refusing the conditions of his home confinement, according to two people familiar with the situation.

Details: A New York Post report earlier this month placed Cohen out at a restaurant in New York with his wife, while one of the sources said that more broadly he refused to wear an ankle bracelet.

