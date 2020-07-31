Health care industry tops list of most-favored amid coronavirus

Doctors, nurses and hospitals have experienced a greater increase in consumer trust and confidence than any other industry during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new Axios/Harris poll.

Details: The poll ranks the top 100 companies, based on consumers' scores across seven qualities: Affinity (trust), citizenship, ethics, culture, vision, growth and products and services. Affinity is weighted higher than all other categories.

Leading the index are companies that have focused on solving problems related to the coronavirus.

Pharmacies , including Walgreens and CVS, also scored well on consumer trust, culture and ethics

PPE manufacturers like 3M and Honeywell have also seen increases in consumer trust.

Yes, but: Traditional pharmaceutical companies like Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer aren't seeing as much enthusiasm.