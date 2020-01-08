In 2017, U.S. insurers and providers spent $2,497 per capita on administration — nearly 5 times more than the $551 spent per capita in Canada, which has a much more heavily socialized system, according to a new study in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Why it matters: We're all paying this through our premiums, out-of-pocket costs and taxes.
By the numbers: Administrative spending makes up 34.2% of national health expenditures in the U.S. and 17% in Canada.
- U.S. hospitals spent $933 per capita on administration, and insurers $844.
The bottom line: Our health care system charges the highest prices in the world, and then tacks on these administrative costs before handing over the bill to patients.
