HBO Max has acquired the U.S. streaming rights to all 12 seasons of "The Big Bang Theory" for 5 years in a deal worth close to $500 million, a person familiar with the deal told the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: Streaming services are increasingly willing to enter into mega-deals for the streaming rights to enduringly popular network shows to provide a foundation to draw in viewers along with their original content.

