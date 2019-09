Netflix on Monday finalized a 5-year contract for the streaming rights of Sony Pictures Television's sitcom "Seinfeld" beginning in 2021.

Why it matters: Landing the 180-episode series is a win for Netflix, which recently lost streaming rights to fan favorite sitcoms "Friends" and "The Office." Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but the rights are for worldwide distribution, the Los Angeles Times first reported.

