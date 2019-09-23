Why it matters: HBO has been known for decades as the home to some of television’s most prestigious content. But the premium cable network has faced stiffer competition in recent years from tech giants like Netflix and Amazon, which have poured billions of dollars into original content production for TV and film.

Netflix made history last year by tying HBO in Emmy wins, putting an end to HBO's 17 year-long winning streak.

Details: HBO took home 37 wins, with 12 going to its blockbuster hit “Game of Thrones.” The hit series, which ended this year, picked up a whopping 32 nominations.

HBO's “Chernobyl” was a surprise winner of the evening, nabbing 12 awards. The final season of HBO's hit comedy series "Veep," however, was largely ignored by the major awards categories.

Amazon's hit comedy series "Fleabag" and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” took home 14 awards collectively.

Yes, but: There’s doubt within the industry that HBO will continue to invest solely in high-quality programming, now that it’s looking to compete head-on with streaming giants like Netflix, NBC's Dylan Byers notes.

By the numbers: Wins, by network, per Variety:

HBO — 34

Netflix — 27

Amazon — 15

National Geographic — 8

NBC — 7

CNN, FX Networks — 5

CBS, FOX, Hulu, VH1, YouTube — 4

SundanceTV — 3

CW — 2

ABC, Apple Music, BBC America, NASA TV, Oculus Store, Twitch — 1

Go deeper: