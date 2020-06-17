1 hour ago - Technology

Exclusive: Hawley unveils bill targeting Big Tech's shield

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) Wednesday will introduce legislation that would give consumers grounds to sue companies like Facebook or Twitter over accusations of selective censorship of political speech.

The big picture: The legislation is the latest attack on online platforms' legal protections from liability over content posted by users, and comes after President Trump signed an executive order taking aim at the protections in May.

Details: The Limiting Section 230 Immunity to Good Samaritans Act would prevent major online companies from receiving the protections of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act unless they revise their terms of service to include pledges to operate in good faith and details of their content moderation policies, according to Hawley's office.

  • Section 230 protects website operators from lawsuits over user-generated content and empowers them to moderate content without losing that legal protection.
  • Under Hawley's bill, users who believe the provider is not "operating in good faith" by consistently and fairly applying its content rules could sue for $5,000 and attorneys' fees.
  • The bill is also sponsored by Republican Sens. Marco Rubio and Mike Braun, Hawley's office said.

Yes, but: The legislation would only apply to websites or mobile apps with more than 30 million users in the U.S. in a month — or 300 million worldwide in a month — and more than $1.5 billion in global revenue.

Mike Allen
32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's attacks fuel John Bolton's new bestseller

Trump and Bolton in 2019. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump sure is good at selling books — even when they attack him.

The state of play: The president said this week that "a lot of people are upset" that John Bolton, his former national security adviser, had written the 592-page book — "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," out Tuesday.

Neal Rothschild
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The massive power of the George Floyd protests

Data: NewsWhip; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

No other social change movement in the Trump era has come close to the intensity of social media attention forged in the wake of the George Floyd killing, according to data provided exclusively by NewsWhip.

Why it matters: The power of this movement can be seen in the concrete changes made as local, state and federal government grapple with how policing across the country can be reformed.

Alayna TreeneJonathan Swan
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Republican operatives launch pro-Biden super PAC

Former Vice President Joe Biden at a campaign rally on March 9, 2020. Photo: Mandel Nga/ AFP

A group of prominent Republican operatives that includes former officials from the Trump and George W. Bush administrations are launching a super PAC to turn out GOP voters for Joe Biden in November, organizers tell Axios.

Details: The "Right Side PAC" aims to identify former Trump supporters across the country who have cooled to the president's approach in office and convince them to vote for Biden, says founder Matt Borges, a former chairman of the Ohio Republican Party.

