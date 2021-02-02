Hawley rakes in grassroots cash after Capitol attack

January was Sen. Josh Hawley's best fundraising month—by far—since his 2018 election, with a flood of small-dollar donations more than eclipsing the corporate cash he lost after leading an effort to block certification of President Biden's Electoral College win.

Why it matters: Corporate PACs cut ties with the Missouri Republican after the Capitol insurrection that followed the Hawley-led gambit. But his grassroots fundraising bonanza in the weeks after shows the GOP base still firmly in Hawley's camp.

What's new: According to a memo released by Hawley's campaign on Monday, his political operation brought in $969,000 in January.

That's more than Hawley's campaign has raised in any single month since October 2018, just before he was elected to the Senate.

The average donation in January was $52, with contributions from roughly 12,000 new donors, according to the campaign. It now has roughly $2.1 million cash on hand.

"It is crystal clear that a strong majority of Missouri voters and donors stand firmly with Senator Hawley, in spite of the continued false attacks coming from the radical left," says the memo by Hawley pollster Wes Anderson.

Hawley's January fundraising got a huge assist from an independent political group, the Senate Conservatives Fund, which told Axios last week that it had already bundled more than $300,000 in contributions for the senator since the Capitol attack.

The big picture: The surge in grassroots support for Hawley underscores a larger GOP divide widened by last month's attack on the Capitol.

Three prominent Missouri Republicans—former Sen. Jack Danforth and high-dollar GOP donors Sam Fox and David Humphreys—also disavowed Hawley.

Anderson's memo said none of the three had donated to Hawley's campaign since 2017. But their public rebukes were emblematic of the establishment's fury at him.

The bottom line: The financial incentive for many Republicans right now is to remain firmly in line with Trump and his still-loyal backers.