Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Hawley rakes in grassroots cash after Capitol attack

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., attends the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

January was Sen. Josh Hawley's best fundraising month—by far—since his 2018 election, with a flood of small-dollar donations more than eclipsing the corporate cash he lost after leading an effort to block certification of President Biden's Electoral College win.

Why it matters: Corporate PACs cut ties with the Missouri Republican after the Capitol insurrection that followed the Hawley-led gambit. But his grassroots fundraising bonanza in the weeks after shows the GOP base still firmly in Hawley's camp.

What's new: According to a memo released by Hawley's campaign on Monday, his political operation brought in $969,000 in January.

  • That's more than Hawley's campaign has raised in any single month since October 2018, just before he was elected to the Senate.
  • The average donation in January was $52, with contributions from roughly 12,000 new donors, according to the campaign. It now has roughly $2.1 million cash on hand.
  • "It is crystal clear that a strong majority of Missouri voters and donors stand firmly with Senator Hawley, in spite of the continued false attacks coming from the radical left," says the memo by Hawley pollster Wes Anderson.

Hawley's January fundraising got a huge assist from an independent political group, the Senate Conservatives Fund, which told Axios last week that it had already bundled more than $300,000 in contributions for the senator since the Capitol attack.

The big picture: The surge in grassroots support for Hawley underscores a larger GOP divide widened by last month's attack on the Capitol.

  • Three prominent Missouri Republicans—former Sen. Jack Danforth and high-dollar GOP donors Sam Fox and David Humphreys—also disavowed Hawley.
  • Anderson's memo said none of the three had donated to Hawley's campaign since 2017. But their public rebukes were emblematic of the establishment's fury at him.

The bottom line: The financial incentive for many Republicans right now is to remain firmly in line with Trump and his still-loyal backers.

Go deeper

Kadia Goba
Feb 1, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Pro-Trump Republican targeted over Capitol siege

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis. Photo: Stephanie Keith via Getty Images

A bipartisan group of New Yorkers is targeting Rep. Nicole Malliotakis in the latest effort aimed at tying pro-Trump Republicans to the Capitol siege.

Why it matters: While Republicans are desperately trying to turn the page on former President Trump’s actions and the deadly events of Jan. 6, Democrats and other Trump opponents plan to keep linking the party to the Capitol insurrection ahead of the 2022 midterms.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
4 mins ago - Economy & Business

Robinhood investors unfazed by potential regulations

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Robinhood continues to come under pressure from power users and politicians, but its investors are doubling, tripling and maybe even quadrupling down.

Driving the news: The stock trading app yesterday announced $2.4 billion in new funding from existing backers, on top of the $1 billion it secured last Friday.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Impeachment managers call Trump "singularly responsible" for Capitol riots

Photo: Pete Marovich - Pool/Getty Images

House impeachment managers on Tuesday made their case for the indictment of former President Trump in a brief, arguing that he pushed his supporters into a "frenzy," while dubbing him "singularly responsible" for the deadly siege at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

What they're saying: The Democratic managers argue that Trump's actions were not protected by the First Amendment, stating, "If provoking an insurrectionary riot against a Joint Session of Congress after losing an election is not an impeachable offense, it is hard to imagine what would be."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow