Scoop: Conservative group puts $700k behind Hawley

Sen. Josh Hawley explains his objection to certifying the 2020 election results hours after the U.S. Capitol siege. Photo: Congress.gov via Getty Images

A Republican group is raising and spending huge amounts of money defending Sen. Josh Hawley after he was ostracized for early January’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Why it matters: The Senate Conservatives Fund is plugging Hawley's ideological bona fides and backfilling lost corporate cash with needed political and financial support, helping inoculate him as he weighs reelection or a possible presidential campaign in 2024.

What's happening: The SCF, a political action committee that backs Senate candidates on the right, began sending pro-Hawley emails and text messages within days of the Jan. 6 Capitol siege. The Missourian was blamed for helping fuel it by leading a challenge to President Biden's election victory certification.

  • "The junior senator from Missouri's decision to object to the election results showed tremendous courage. It brought him instant scorn from the media and even a public rebuke from his own Senate leader," Mary Vought, the group's executive director, wrote in one email.
  • Federal Election Commission filings show the group has paid $397,782.53 since Jan. 12 to send texts and email blasts in support of Hawley.
  • The spam-blocking service RoboKiller estimates SCF has sent 2 million pro-Hawley text messages this month.
  • SCF has not reported independent expenditures in support of or in opposition to any other federal political candidate since the Georgia Senate runoff elections on Jan. 5.

The group also is raising money for Hawley directly. Vought told Axios it has "bundled" roughly $310,000 for the senator's campaign committee.

  • That fundraising comes as scores of corporate PACs swear off donations to Hawley and others who voted against the election certification.
  • The sums he's likely to lose, though, are dwarfed by the money SCF is raising for him. Hawley's campaign brought in under $200,000 from corporate PACs and trade groups during all of 2019 and 2020.

Hawley insists his Electoral College gambit was not designed to overturn the election, simply to convey his constituents' concerns about supposed voting irregularities.

  • Nevertheless, the fallout has been swift and severe. Democratic colleagues have called for an ethics investigation, a top publishing house dropped Hawley's planned book and a new political group sprouted up with the explicit purpose of unseating him.

Between the lines: While SCF's efforts are technically classified as political, they're geared more toward defending him in the near term than ensuring his reelection.

  • "Hawley is standing up for common-sense conservative values," Vought said, "and judging by the response we're seeing, a lot of Americans agree with him."

Lachlan Markay
Jan 27, 2021 - Politics & Policy

How cutting GOP corporate cash could backfire

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Companies pulling back on political donations, particularly to members of Congress who voted against certifying President Biden's election win, could inadvertently push Republicans to embrace their party's rightward fringe.

Why it matters: Scores of corporate PACs have paused, scaled back or entirely abandoned their political giving programs. While designed to distance those companies from events that coincided with this month's deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol, research suggests the moves could actually empower the far-right.

Hans NicholsLachlan Markay
Jan 26, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Former OMB director to set up Pro-Trump think tanks

OMB Director Russ Vought parfticipates in a photo-op for the printing of President Donald Trumps budget for Fiscal Year 2020 at the Government Publishing Office in Washington on Thursday, March 7, 2019. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Russ Vought, who led Donald Trump's Office of Management and Budget, plans to announce two pro-Trump organizations Tuesday, aiming to provide the ideological ammunition to sustain Trump's political movement after his departure from the White House.

Why it matters: The Center for American Restoration and an advocacy arm, America Restoration Action, will try to keep cultural issues that animated Trump’s presidency on the public agenda, according to people familiar with the matter.

Shawna Chen
22 mins ago - Health

Fauci: COVID vaccine rollout needs to prioritize people of color

Anthony Fauci. Photo: Alex Wong via Getty Images

Infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci highlighted the need to address racial disparities in the COVID-19 vaccination process, per an interview with The New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday.

What he’s saying: "I think that's the one thing we really got to be careful of. We don't want in the beginning ... most of the people who are getting it are otherwise, well, middle-class white people."

