2 hours ago - Health

800+ hate crimes against Asian Americans reported in California in 3 months

Photo: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Stop AAPI Hate announced there have been 832 self-reported incidents of discrimination and harassment against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in California in the last three months.

The big picture: During the coronavirus pandemic, harassment and discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders is "becoming the norm." The Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council and Chinese for Affirmative Action, which launched Stop AAPI hate, said there have been 2,120 hate incidents across the country, but 40% of them occurred in California, CBS News reports.

"Without government accountability, we risk COVID-related racism against Asian Americans becoming deeply entrenched, ultimately impacting the lives of millions of people in California and around the country."
— Russell Jeung, Ph.D., Chair and Professor of Asian American Studies at San Francisco State University

The state of play: Stop AAPI Hate reported that 81 of the incidents in California led to assault and 64 were potential civil rights violations.

  • Advocates have asked California Gov. Gavin Newsom to fund programs that fight bias and to add a cultural representative to his COVID-19 task force, The Lost Angeles Times reports.

Worth noting: President Trump has previously been criticized for calling the coronavirus the "Kung Flu virus" and the "Chinese virus."

  • Charissa Cheah, a professor of psychology at University of Maryland, Baltimore County, told The Washington Post Trump is "fueling these anti-Chinese sentiments among Americans … not caring that the people who will truly suffer the most are Chinese Americans and other Asian Americans, his citizens whom he’s supposed to protect.”

Rashaan Ayesh
20 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Natural gas pipeline project cancelled after Supreme Court victory

Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Dominion Energy announced Sunday it has agreed to sell its natural gas transmission and storage network to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in a deal valued at $10 billion, including the assumption of debt.

Why it matters: The deal comes as Duke Energy Corp. and Dominion Energy announced they are canceling their plans for the $8 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline following a Supreme Court ruling. The ruling removed major hurdles for the companies, but "recent developments have created an unacceptable layer of uncertainty and anticipated" for the project.

Axios
32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign "strongly" encourages face masks at outdoor rally

Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Trump campaign will be providing face masks and hand sanitizer for all attendees at an upcoming rally Saturday in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

  • The campaign said in an email on Sunday that attendees are "strongly encouraged" to wear the masks.

Why it matters: The campaign's first coronavirus-era rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was notable for its lack of masks.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 11,317,637 — Total deaths: 531,729 — Total recoveries — 6,111,910Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 2,852,807 — Total deaths: 129,718 — Total recoveries: 894,325 — Total tested: 34,858,427Map.
