McEnany says Trump calling coronavirus "kung flu" is "linking it to its place of origin"

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said at a press briefing Monday that President Trump's description of the coronavirus as "kung flu" at a rally Saturday was "linking it to its place of origin."

Why it matters: People have described the term as racist and offensive to Asian Americans, and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway has previously called it "highly offensive."

  • In March, the president was asked about an allegation that a member of his staff had used the term — and, while he didn’t condemn it, he had not used it in public until this weekend. At the time, he said he didn’t think it would put Asian Americans at risk of being blamed for the virus.

What she's saying:

"What the president does do is point to the fact that the origin of the virus is China. It's a fair thing to point out as China tries to ridiculously rewrite history, ridiculously blame the coronavirus on American soldiers — this is what China is trying to do. And what President Trump is saying, 'No, China, I will label this virus for its place of origin.' ... He is linking it to its place of origin. ...
"It's not a discussion about Asian Americans, who the president values and prizes as citizens of this great country. It's an indictment of China for letting this virus get here."

Updated 13 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil's death toll from the novel coronavirus surpassed 50,000 on Sunday night, Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: More than 1 million Brazilians have tested positive for COVID-19. The country has the world's second-highest number of deaths and infections after the U.S., which has reported almost 120,000 people have died from the virus and over 2.2 million tested positive.

Fadel Allassan
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump declines to say he was joking about slowing down coronavirus testing

In an interview with Scripps' Joe St. George on Monday, President Trump declined to confirm that he was joking when he said at a campaign rally Saturday that he asked officials to slow down coronavirus testing because a higher case total makes the U.S. look bad.

Why it matters: Joe Biden pounced on the line, calling it"an outrageous moment that will be remembered long after tonight’s debacle." White House officials told reporters after the rally that Trump was joking, and economic adviser Peter Navarro insisted on Sunday that the president's comments were "tongue-in-cheek."

Jacob KnutsonAlayna Treene
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House scales back coronavirus temperature checks for visitors

President Trump after delivering remarks on testing in May. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The White House announced Monday it was "scaling back" coronavirus temperature checks for visitors upon entering the complex.

The state of play: While people who will find themselves in close proximity to President Trump or Vice President Pence will still get temperature checks and coronavirus tests, it reflects a continued loosening of restrictions around the executive mansion, as the administration moved to make face masks optional last week.

