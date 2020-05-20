1 hour ago - World

Has China won? An ex-Singaporean diplomat on America's biggest mistake

Image credit: Aïda Amer/Axios

For those of you who like to look at things from both sides, you'll likely enjoy the latest book by Singaporean former diplomat Kishore Mahbubani.

The big question: "Has China Won? The Chinese Challenge to American Primacy" (Public Affairs, March 2020) starts with a question no U.S. politician dares address publicly: "What strategic changes will America have to make when it no longer is the world's dominant economic power?"

Key takeaways: Mahbubani examines both China's and America's biggest strategic mistakes.

  • Mahbubani says China's biggest error in its dealings with the U.S. was alienating the U.S. business community, once China's loudest supporter in Washington, through years of predatory practices such as forced technology transfer.
  • And America's biggest mistake was launching a geopolitical contest with China "without first working out a long-term strategy."

Flashback: I asked Mahbubani what he thought the Obama administration's biggest mistake was.

  • He said it was the "prevalent belief that a country like the U.S., that is less than 250 years old and has less than a quarter of the population of China, could transform a country the size of China with a 4,000-year history."

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 4,931,057 — Total deaths: 324,240 — Total recoveries — 1,710,337Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 1,532,212 — Total deaths: 92,128 — Total recoveries: 289,392 — Total tested: 12,233,987Map.
  3. Congress: Pelosi announces historic 45-day House remote voting period.
  4. Public health: FEMA has been another lifeline for health care providers.
  5. Business: Target's digital sales jump 141% as shoppers stay home — Big Tech's aid to small business comes with a catch.
  6. ✈️ Travel: Airlines pack in customers.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

