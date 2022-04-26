Harvard commits $100 million to redress ties to slavery

Harvard University faculty, staff and leaders enslaved more than 70 individuals during the 17th and 18th centuries, according to a long-awaited report out Tuesday that details the university's ties to slavery.

Driving the news: "Harvard benefited from and in some ways perpetuated practices that were profoundly immoral,” Harvard president Lawrence S. Bacow said in a statement.

"Consequently, I believe we bear a moral responsibility to do what we can to address the persistent corrosive effects of those historical practices on individuals, on Harvard, and on our society," Bacow said.

Harvard also announced Tuesday that it was committing $100 million to study and redress its ties to slavery based on the report's recommendations.

"The damage caused by Harvard’s entanglements with slavery and its legacies warrant action," per the report.

Between the lines: Among the recommendations outlined in the report — titled "Harvard and the Legacy of Slavery" — the committee recommends working to improve educational opportunities for the descendants of Black and Native American enslaved people.

The committee also recommends honoring enslaved people through memorials, research and curriculum, among other recommendations.

The big picture: The report comes as several other universities, including Brown, Georgetown and Princeton Theological Seminary, are examining their ties to slavery, the New York Times reports.