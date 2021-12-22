Sign up for our daily briefing

Harvard professor convicted of making false statements about China ties

Rebecca Falconer

Charles Lieber, the former chair of Harvard University's chemistry and chemical biology department. Photo Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Harvard University professor Charles Lieber was convicted Tuesday in connection with lying to U.S. federal authorities about his ties to China.

Driving the news: A federal jury in Boston found the 62-year-old former chair of Harvard University's chemistry and chemical biology department guilty of two counts of making false statements to federal authorities about a Chinese government recruitment program, per a Department of Justice statement.

  • He was also found guilty of two counts of making and subscribing a false income tax return and two charges of failing to file reports of foreign bank in China and financial accounts with the Internal Revenue Service.

Our thought bubble, via Axios China reporter Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian: The Lieber verdict comes as the DOJ's China Initiative faces intense scrutiny after a series of charges against ethnic Chinese scientists were dropped.

The big picture: Lieber had pleaded not guilty of all charges related to his affiliation with the Beijing-run Thousand Talents Program and China's Wuhan University of Technology (WUT).

  • "Under the terms of Lieber’s three-year Thousand Talents contract, WUT paid Lieber a salary of up to $50,000 per month, living expenses of up to $150,000 and awarded him more than $1.5 million to establish a research lab at WUT," per the DOJ.
  • "In 2018 and 2019, Lieber lied to federal authorities about his involvement in the Thousand Talents Plan and his affiliation with WUT."

What's next: The court has yet to schedule a sentencing date, but Lieber faces up to five years in prison for the making false statements charge, according to the DOJ.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
18 hours ago - World

Why U.S. giants keep caving to China

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Chinese government increasingly is using its economic weight to reshape global behavior and strengthen its own authoritarianism. And democratic governments have left companies to fend for themselves.

Why it matters: Global businesses and nonprofits learned the hard way this year that taking a stand for democratic values can cause massive revenue losses in the Chinese market.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
13 hours ago - World

Chinese sanctions hit Lithuania

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Chinese government is demanding that multinational firms cut ties with Lithuania or else lose access to China's markets, after the Baltic state allowed Taiwan to open an unofficial representative's office there.

Why it matters: Beijing is beginning to implement a de facto sanctions regime to enforce its geopolitical interests around the globe.

Rebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - Health

California to require health care workers get booster shots

California Gov. Gavin Newsom during a November press conference. Photo: Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

California will require health care workers to get COVID-19 booster shots, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday.

Driving the news: He's taking the step to "protect Californians during a potential winter surge," per a statement from Newsom's office. "With Omicron on the rise, we're taking immediate actions to protect Californians and ensure our hospitals are prepared," Newsom tweeted.

