53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Harry Reid: "The American people deserve to be informed" about UFOs

Ursula Perano

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid tweeted Monday that Americans "deserve to be informed" about UFO information following the Pentagon's official release of three Navy videos showing "unidentified aerial phenomena."

Why it matters: Reid devoted funding in 2007 to a $22 million program to investigate unidentified flying objects. The Pentagon confirmed its existence in 2017.

  • The Navy also confirmed an increase in UFO sightings in 2019. It formalized a new process to allow pilots to report sightings at the time.
  • Officials have clarified that, while UFOs are not necessarily indicative of extraterrestrial life, they do raise concerns regarding advanced aircraft flying near sensitive military facilities and military-controlled ranges.

The big picture: The Navy videos were previously published by the New York Times, which interviewed the pilots involved in some of the incidents.

  • They refused to speculate on the origin of the crafts they saw, but one pilot told the Times that "we're here to do a job, with excellence, not make up myths."

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Europe and the U.S. took measures this week to reopen some parts of their economy as global cases topped 3 million.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 209,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 885,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 979,000 from 5.4 million tests), followed by Spain (over 229,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 2 mins ago - Health
Fadel Allassan

NBA to allow some training facilities to reopen on May 8

NBA commissioner Adam Silver. Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The NBA is planning to allow players to take part in limited practice sessions on May 8 in cities that have lifted some of their coronavirus restrictions, the league announced Monday.

Why it matters: On March 12, the NBA became the first major U.S. sports league to shut down because of the pandemic, sending shock waves around the country about the seriousness of the situation.

Go deeper (0.5 min. read)Arrow8 mins ago - Sports
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 3,017,806 — Total deaths: 209,661 — Total recoveries — 885,302Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 979,077 — Total deaths: 55,563 — Total recoveries — 107,526 — Total tested: 5,441,079Map.
  3. In Congress: Mitch McConnell confirms Senate will return on May 4.
  4. States update: Iowa to lift some coronavirus business restrictions on May 1 — New York becomes first state to cancel Democratic presidential primary, angering Sanders supporters.
  5. Business update: Trump economic adviser says second-quarter GDP decline will be "worst since the Great Depression." — 68% of small businesses say coronavirus will change their models forever.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: Defining essential businesses
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 41 mins ago - Politics & Policy