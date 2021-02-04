Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet virtually Friday with members from Black Chambers of Commerce across the country to push their COVID relief package and highlight its benefits for small businesses, Harris aides tell Axios.

Why it matters: The event gives more insight into what Harris' role is in the early stages of the new administration, which so far has focused on pushing the American Rescue Plan to small business owners and through local TV interviews in places like West Virginia and Arizona.

The January jobs numbers will also be released on Friday.

The big picture: February is Black History Month and Black communities and businesses have been among the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

One example of this, provided by Harris aides, is this stark reality: From November to December last year, roughly 82,000 Black women lost their jobs.

Between the lines: Getting the pandemic under control was President Biden's main campaign pledge, and Harris aides are quick to point out that the VP is squarely focused on that goal with him.