Harris, Yellen to meet Black business leaders

Vice President Kamala Harris during a meeting with President Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Photo: Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet virtually Friday with members from Black Chambers of Commerce across the country to push their COVID relief package and highlight its benefits for small businesses, Harris aides tell Axios.

Why it matters: The event gives more insight into what Harris' role is in the early stages of the new administration, which so far has focused on pushing the American Rescue Plan to small business owners and through local TV interviews in places like West Virginia and Arizona. 

  • The January jobs numbers will also be released on Friday.

The big picture: February is Black History Month and Black communities and businesses have been among the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • One example of this, provided by Harris aides, is this stark reality: From November to December last year, roughly 82,000 Black women lost their jobs.

Between the lines: Getting the pandemic under control was President Biden's main campaign pledge, and Harris aides are quick to point out that the VP is squarely focused on that goal with him. 

  • Harris recently appeared on local TV in West Virginia and Arizona to discuss the American Rescue Plan and previously held a virtual roundtable with small business owners and NEC director Brian Deese.

Go deeper

Erica Pandey, author of @Work
Feb 3, 2021 - Economy & Business

Fortune 500 list has counted 15 Black CEOs since first publishing in 1955

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

In March, Rosalind "Roz" Brewer will step in as Walgreens CEO, becoming the fourth Black Fortune 500 chief executive, and second-ever Black woman to permanently lead a Fortune 500 firm.

The big picture: In the history of the Fortune 500, there have been 1,800 different CEOs. Only 15 of them have been Black, reports Fortune's Phil Wahba. Another four have held interim positions.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House impeachment managers ask Trump to testify before or during Senate trial

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) sent a letter to former President Trump on Thursday requesting that he testify under oath before or during his Senate trial next week.

Why it matters: Trump has been charged by the House with inciting the insurrection at the Capitol, but has disputed "many factual allegations set forth in the article of impeachment," Raskin notes. Testimony under oath would allow the former president to clarify "critical facts" about his role in the events of Jan. 6.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: ER visits for mental health, overdoses rose during pandemic — Coronavirus cases are falling all across the country.
  2. Vaccine: Polling suggests vaccinating kids for COVID isn't very popular — Moderna CEO says company needs to adapt with coronavirus variants.
  3. Politics: Poll: Majority of Americans support $1.9 trillion COVID relief package.
  4. Cities: San Francisco sues school board, district to resume in-person classes.
  5. World: Canada accepts vaccines from COVAX despite bilateral deals — — U.K. to test mixing COVID-19 vaccines in world-first trial.
  6. Sports: Over 500 Australian Open tennis players and staff isolate after COVID case.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow