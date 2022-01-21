Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Jamal Simmons. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York
Senior members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus privately upbraided Vice President Kamala Harris’ new communications director Thursday for comments he made about undocumented migrants — but most appeared willing to accept Jamal Simmons' apology.
Why it matters: Hispanics are a key constituency both for the Democratic Party and Harris herself. Venting their frustrations but then letting Simmons explain himself defuses a potential crisis for an already challenged VP team.
- Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.), the current CHC chair, explained to Simmons why his old tweets — in which, in 2010, he appeared to call for the arrest of an undocumented migrant — were so hurtful to some Hispanics, people familiar with the matter told Axios.
- Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), dean of the caucus, also had strong words for Simmons. He noted how many undocumented families live in fear of being deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
- Menendez told Simmons his future actions would now be more important than his current apologies.
- "Jamal had an open and honest conversation with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, where he reiterated his deep regret for his past words and longstanding commitment to immigrant rights," said a White House official.
- "Members expressed their concerns and willingness to move forward. Jamal is grateful for their generosity," the official said.
Between the lines: Several CHC members decided not to attend the meeting, including Reps. Lou Correa (D-Calif.) and Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (D-Ill.), the sources said.
- Correa had publicly expressed his outrage over Simmons’ comments and suggested he would boycott the meeting.
The big picture: Some Hispanic lawmakers are frustrated Harris’ team hasn't hired more Latino staffers.
- They're also concerned her office hasn't better reached out to a community crucial to the Democrats' prospects in this fall's midterms and the 2024 presidential campaign.
- Harris aggravated immigrant rights activists and some lawmakers when she told NBC News last summer her message to migrants from Central America was “do not come.”
- While team Harris wants to interview Hispanic candidates to increase staff diversity, some lawmakers are skeptical she'll do what they think is warranted: bring a seasoned and experience Latino operation into her senior leadership team.