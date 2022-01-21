Senior members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus privately upbraided Vice President Kamala Harris’ new communications director Thursday for comments he made about undocumented migrants — but most appeared willing to accept Jamal Simmons' apology.

Why it matters: Hispanics are a key constituency both for the Democratic Party and Harris herself. Venting their frustrations but then letting Simmons explain himself defuses a potential crisis for an already challenged VP team.

Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.), the current CHC chair, explained to Simmons why his old tweets — in which, in 2010, he appeared to call for the arrest of an undocumented migrant — were so hurtful to some Hispanics, people familiar with the matter told Axios.

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), dean of the caucus, also had strong words for Simmons. He noted how many undocumented families live in fear of being deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Menendez told Simmons his future actions would now be more important than his current apologies.

"Jamal had an open and honest conversation with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, where he reiterated his deep regret for his past words and longstanding commitment to immigrant rights," said a White House official.

"Members expressed their concerns and willingness to move forward. Jamal is grateful for their generosity," the official said.

Between the lines: Several CHC members decided not to attend the meeting, including Reps. Lou Correa (D-Calif.) and Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (D-Ill.), the sources said.

Correa had publicly expressed his outrage over Simmons’ comments and suggested he would boycott the meeting.

The big picture: Some Hispanic lawmakers are frustrated Harris’ team hasn't hired more Latino staffers.