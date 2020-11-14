American history classes have failed to represent the experiences that children of color live, leaving some students struggling to see themselves or their cultures as part of America.

Why it matters: Accurate historical teachings on slavery, indigenous peoples and immigration help all students understand how people of color have shaped American society. Ethnic studies courses can narrow the learning gap and boost the academic performance of some students of color at risk of dropping out, experts say.

"We don’t want to make villains out of people, and at the same time history should be honest. History should account for people’s lived experiences," Leilani Sabzalian, who is Alutiiq and an assistant education professor at the University of Oregon.

Driving the news: The summer's racial justice protests have moved students and professionals to examine the historical inconsistencies in textbooks and the singular perspective in school curriculums.

Neither states nor the U.S. Education Department requires or recommends expanding history beyond the contributions of European descents, the Southern Poverty Law Center found.

Lessons on the "first Thanksgiving," for example, mention pilgrims but don't identify the Wampanoag tribe as the Native Peoples who attended the feast or detail their relationship to the pilgrims.

High school "advanced placement" classes emphasize European history, with little mention of the contributions of other parts of the world. In 2018, The College Board announced that its World History course would cut all history before 1450.

The big picture: A primary role for schools has been to create a homogeneous “American” culture by focusing history on our British roots.

Up until the late 1970s, Native American students were sent to boarding schools to learn “American values,” reading, writing and even Christianity. Some Native American parents saw this practice as a wrecking ball to their centuries-old cultures, according to Northern Plains Reservation Aid.

English-language learners, nearly 10% of public school students, are enrolled in classes that separate them from their classmates. Experts are questioning whether that segregation benefits all students, by limiting interaction with children from different backgrounds.

Yet calls for more inclusive curriculums have met with resistance.

"People do get defensive when they think 'Oh you’re just trying to replace the classics,'" Katelin Zhou, co-founder of #DiversifyOurNarrative, said. Zhou says changes would be small, to include works by people of color rather than replace existing texts.

Since June, #DiversifyOurNarrative has helped high school students successfully advocate for inclusive curriculum changes that were adopted by school boards in 900 districts, according to Zhou.

The bottom line: Students exposed to courses that examine the roles of race, nationality and culture had better academic performance and a better sense of their own identity.