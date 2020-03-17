1 hour ago - Health

Poison Control sees spike in calls related to hand sanitizer exposure

Kim Hart

A basket of smaller bottles of hand sanitizer for sale in Washington, D.C. in early March. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Hand sanitizer is everywhere because of the coronavirus, but that has led to an unexpected side effect: a big spike in calls to poison control hotlines from parents whose children have ingested hand sanitizer.

Why it matters: Hand sanitizer products are 60–70% ethyl alcohol, which can be toxic to young children even in small amounts.

By the numbers: The number of inquiries to the online Poison Control portal have doubled since the fall, said Dr. Kelly Johnson-Arbor, medical toxicologist and co-medical director at the National Capital Poison Control Center.

  • The portal is receiving an average of 12 online hand sanitizer-related queries a day, she said. Hand sanitizer-related phone inquiries are up 22% over the past two weeks, compared to the same period last year.

What to watch: The absolute numbers may seem small, but Johnson-Arbor said she expects to see them continue to rise as school closures keep kids at home, where they'll likely have access to hand sanitizer products.

  • "You'll have a lot more children at home among the toxic products that are already there," Johnson-Arbor said. "It's on the counter now and more readily available."

Between the lines: Some hand sanitizers are infused with scents, which can prompt curious children to taste them. While the bitter taste will discourage most kids from ingesting too much, just a teaspoon or a few squirts can be dangerous for toddlers and babies, Johnson-Arbor said.

  • Homemade hand sanitizers can also be dangerous.

If someone is dizzy, drowsy or acting odd after ingesting hand sanitizer, it's probably best to head to an emergency room.

More information: WebPoisonControl.org or call 1-800-222-1222.

Rashaan Ayesh

TSA makes an exception for 12-ounce hand sanitizer bottles amid coronavirus outbreak

Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

The Transportation Security Administration announced Friday that passengers can now bring larger bottles of liquid hand sanitizer in their carry-on luggage.

The state of play: Travelers can bring up to 12-ounce bottles aboard "until further notice," per TSA, but the sanitizer must be screened separately at U.S. airport security checkpoints. The 3.4-ounce limit still applies to other liquids, gels and aerosols.

Axios

In photos: March 10th Democratic primaries

People vote in the Michigan primary election at an elementary school. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images

Americans in six states are voting today in the Democratic primaries after Super Tuesday results narrowed the field to former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii).

The state of play: The coronavirus looms over the primaries as campaign workers and polling places try to protect themselves with gloves and hand sanitizer. Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Idaho, North Dakota and Washington will have closed their polls by 11 p.m. ET.

Dave Lawler

U.K. hedges its massive coronavirus gamble

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

With the world shutting down and spreading out, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has — in the course of four days — shown what an alternative approach to the coronavirus pandemic might look like, and why it's nearly impossible to execute.

The big picture: Johnson, flanked by his scientific advisers, laid out a strategy premised on some crucial concessions: tens of millions of Britons could be infected, many would die, and the danger would loom for many months — with fresh waves expected in the autumn and beyond.

