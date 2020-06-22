10 mins ago - World

Saudi Arabia to host "very limited" Hajj due to coronavirus concerns

The Kaaba, a holy Islamic shrine. Photo: Abdel Ghani Bashir/AFP via Getty Images

Saudi Arabia said on Monday that it will only allow "very limited numbers" of people to perform the annual hajj this summer due to concerns over the novel coronavirus, AP reports.

Why it matters: The pilgrimage, which is set to occur at the end of July, typically draws around 2 million people from around the world. The Saudi government noted that only people already residing in the country will be authorized to participate.

  • "This decision was taken to ensure hajj is performed in a safe manner from a public health perspective," government officials said.
  • The hajj is one of the five pillars of Islamic faith, and all able-bodied Muslims are required to complete the pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime.

Between the lines: Saudi Arabia is a hotbed for the virus in the Middle East, with approximately 161,000 total confirmed cases and more than 1,300 deaths.

  • The country earlier this year suspended the smaller year-round umrah pilgrimage and closed the Grand Mosque in Mecca to curb the virus' spread.
  • Saudi Arabia has recently eased some of its coronavirus restrictions but continues to keep its borders shut to visitors.

22 mins ago - Podcasts

Andrew Yang on making stimulus permanent

Two new studies show that the federal stimulus slowed, or even reversed, projected increases in U.S. poverty this year.

On today's episode of Axios Re:Cap, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang joins to discuss if the stimulus can be seen as a test run for universal basic income and his conversations with Joe Biden about the idea.

Updated 41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 9,015,582 — Total deaths: 469,378 — Total recoveries — 4,468,902Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 2,298,696 — Total deaths: 120,225 — Total recoveries: 622,133 — Total tested: 27,084,900Map.
  3. Trump administration: Two Trump campaign staffers who attended rally test positive for coronavirus — Trump to expand coronavirus-related immigration restrictions.
  4. States: Florida surpasses 100,000 confirmed cases — Texas governor warns coronavirus is spreading at an "unacceptable rate."
  5. Business: Americans increase deposits as banks cut back on lending.
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Two Trump campaign staffers who attended rally test positive for coronavirus

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Two members of the Trump campaign staff who attended the president's rally in Tulsa on Saturday have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the campaign's communications director Tim Murtaugh.

The big picture: The campaign says the two staffers wore face masks during the entire event, which drew thousands of supporters. Health officials, including several in Tulsa, had urged the campaign to delay the rally, warning of the risk of spreading the virus. Six campaign staffers for the president were quarantined after testing positive before the rally last week,.

