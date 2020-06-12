38 mins ago - World

Billionaire Haim Saban advised UAE ambassador on Israeli annexation op-ed

Haim Saban speaks onstage at Friends of The Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) Western Region Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 1, 2018. Photo: Shahar Azran/Getty Images

Israeli-American billionaire Haim Saban advised UAE ambassador Yousef Al-Otaiba regarding his op-ed against Israeli annexation in the West Bank and assisted in publishing it in the Israeli press, Israeli sources told me.

Why it matters: Saban was one of Hillary Clinton’s main political backers and donors. He also has communication channels with President Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner. Saban and Al-Otaiba have known each other for many years and became friends.

Israeli sources told me Al-Otaiba spoke to Saban 10 days ago and asked for his advice on the best way to reach Israeli public opinion and deliver a message against the Israeli government’s West Bank annexation plans. Saban told Al-Otaiba that any such message must be conveyed in Hebrew and through a big mainstream media outlet.

  • Saban brought in his communications adviser Moshe Debi who heads one of Israel’s biggest PR firms. Debi worked with the Emiratis in the choreography and timing of this move. He recommended that the op-ed would be published in Yediot Ahronot due to its wide circulation and the fact it is read by a center right audience.
  • The whole move was kept secret and other than the editor in chief very few people inside the Israeli newspaper knew of the upcoming op-ed.
  • Al-Otaiba gave the White House a heads up the day before the op-ed ran. Most of the arguments in the op-ed were already conveyed to the White House in the weeks before as part of the private conversation between the UAE and the Trump administration on the annexation issue.

What’s next: The UAE public push against Israeli annexation is expected to continue next week.

  • UAE minister of state for foreign affairs Dr. Anwar Gargash will speak at the American Jewish Committee virtual conference next Tuesday.
  • He will be the most senior Arab official to speak at a public conference of a U.S Jewish organization.
  • He is expected to continue UAE's call for Israel not to annex the West Bank.

Go deeper

Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news
9 hours ago - World

UAE sends direct message to Israeli public against West Bank annexation

Yousef Al-Otaiba, the ambassador of the United Arab Emirates in Washington, stressed in an op-ed published in an Israeli newspaper that Israeli annexation in the West Bank will destroy all efforts to achieve normalization between Israel and the Arab world — mainly the Gulf states.

Why it matters: The op-ed was an unprecedented message from a senior official in the UAE to Israeli public opinion through the Israeli press. Yediot Ahronot is a mainstream newspaper with the largest circulation in the country which speaks to a center-right audience.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Appeals court appears hesitant to toss criminal case against Michael Flynn

Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

A federal appeals court in D.C. appears hesitant to order Judge Emmit Sullivan to dismiss the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Flynn and the Justice Department had asked the appeals court to order District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan to quickly resolve the case examining why the federal government dropped charges against Flynn. While the appeals court hasn't issued a decision, their hesitation suggests the courts have the right to review whether Justice Department moves to drop a prosecution are “in the public interest," the Post writes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Joann Muller
40 mins ago - Economy & Business

Private equity tycoon seeks public-private model for new Florida transit system

The privately owned Brightline train at the new MiamiCentral terminal. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

As taxpayer-funded public transit systems look for a way out of their coronavirus death spiral, a private equity tycoon is betting on a public-private financing model as a way to fund big transportation projects in the future.

What's happening: Fortress Investment Group's Wes Edens is putting $100 million of his own money into a $9 billion plan to build new light rail systems in Florida and on the West Coast, Forbes writes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow