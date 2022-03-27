Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Gunmen killed at least two Israelis and wounded several others late Sunday in what officials described as a "terrorist attack" in the central Israeli city of Hadera, police said.

The big picture: The shooting took place as Secretary of State Tony Blinken visits the country to attend a historic series of meetings with the foreign ministers of Israel, Egypt, Morocco, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates in southern Israel.

Driving the news: Sunday's attack began around 9pm local time, when the two assailants started shooting with automatic weapons on a group of police officers and civilians, according to police.

Officers from a special police unit who were at a nearby restaurant responded to the scene when they heard gunshots and killed the two perpetrators, police said.

said. The two attackers were cousins from the Arab city of Umm el-Fahm in Israel, police said. One of the attackers was indicted in 2016 for attempting to join ISIS, Israeli security officials told reporters.

Police forces made several arrests in Umm el-Fahm after the attack.

What they're saying: "Tonight's heinous terrorist attack is an attempt by violent extremists to intimidate and damage the fabric of life here," Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid tweeted.

Lapid briefed his Egyptian, Moroccan, Emirati and Bahraini counterparts about the attack and they all condemned it, the Israeli foreign ministry said in a statement. Blinken joined the foreign ministers at the meetings' location about an hour and a half after the attack, according to Israeli foreign ministry officials.

A senior Israeli foreign ministry official told reporters the meetings will continue Monday as planned.

State of play: Four Israelis were killed in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba last week in the deadliest terrorist attack on Israeli civilians since 2016.