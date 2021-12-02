Hackers breached the personal information of thousands of Planned Parenthood patients in Los Angeles between Oct. 9 and Oct. 17, according to letters sent out by the organization to victims.

Why it matters: In the letters, the reproductive health center told victims that hackers gained access to files containing their names and "one or more of the following: address, insurance information, date of birth, and clinical information, such as diagnosis, procedure, and/or prescription information."

The organization told patients that it has not yet seen evidence that the information is being used for fraudulent purposes but warned them to review statements from their health insurer and health care providers for services they did not receive.

What they're saying: John Erickson, director of public affairs for the Los Angeles branch, told the Washington Post that around 400,000 patients were affected by the breach.

Planned Parenthood Los Angeles said it became aware of suspicious activity on its computer network on Oct. 17 and immediately took its systems offline. The organization said it then notified law enforcement and a third-party cybersecurity firm, which later determined that a breach and data exfiltration started on Oct. 9 and lasted for more than a week.

Planned Parenthood Los Angeles didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The big picture: The information that the hackers gained access to and extracted from the organization's computer networks could leave victims vulnerable to extortion schemes and identity theft.

News of the breach was first reported by the Post on the same day that the Supreme Court heard oral arguments and indicated that it would uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks.

