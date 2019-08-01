What they're saying: Pressley tweeted Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) to urge him to act over the billboard.

"Racist rhetoric from the occupant of the White House has made hate our new normal. We are still vulnerable. Rep. Mark Meadows — Cherokee Guns is in your district & you and I serve on a committee together. Here’s your chance to finally do the right thing."

— Pressley's tweet to Meadows

Omar said in April she'd received an increase in death threats since President Trump tweeted a video edited without context of her remarks on the 9/11 attacks.

Ocasio-Cortez and Omar have said that with every conservative critique they receive, death threats spike.

Context: The billboard appears as the 4 freshman congresswomen have faced repeated attacks from Trump in recent weeks. Coalition to Stop Gun Violence blames President Trump's "racial rhetoric" for increasing threats on the congresswomen.

Trump was criticized by Democrats and some Republicans for tweeting last month that the progressives should "go back" and "fix" the "crime infested places from which they came." The House voted to condemn him for the tweets.

The big picture: An employee at the gun shop, Cherokee Guns, told Fox Carolina the store had been "flooded with calls from people who claim the billboard racist," but "that's not what this is about," insisting it's about socialism.

It is unclear from the Facebook post by Allison Outdoor Advertising when the billboard will come down. WTVC notes the ad agency's post included the now-deleted statement, "This Creative never came on managements desk for approval. We understand this is a delicate subject and we greatly apologize for it ever going up."

The bottom line: While the ad agency promises the billboard will come down, that may not be the end of the gun store's campaign. Its owner told WTVC that the billboard had brought him more business and he's now selling a bumper sticker version of it.