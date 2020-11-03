Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

FBI conducted record number of firearm checks this year

An employee at SP Firearms Unlimited in Franklin Square, New York, in August. Photo: Mike Pont/Getty Images

The FBI has processed more gun background checks in 2020 than any other year on record, according to data the agency released Tuesday. Over 32 million guns were processed through the end of October.

The big picture: Gun sales in the U.S. spiked significantly in March when the coronavirus pandemic first began to spread in earnest across the country, per the New York Times.

Between the lines via Axios' Stef Kight: Mass social uncertainty often leads to an increase in gun buying, David Yamane, a Wake Forest sociology professor who has studied gun culture, told Axios.

By the numbers: Eight of the busiest weeks on record for firearm background checks took place this year, per FBI data.

  • March 20 saw the most in a single day since 1998, when the National Instant Criminal Background Check System was created.

Flashback: The Trump administration deemed gun shops, shooting ranges and weapons manufacturers "essential" businesses at the end of March, allowing them to remain open during initial shutdowns in response to the pandemic this spring.

Go deeper: Behind the gun sales spike

Go deeper

Jonathan Swan
37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Generals privately brief news anchors, promise no military role in election

Milley at the Pentagon Sept. 22. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley held an off-the-record video call with top generals and network anchors this weekend to tamp down speculation about potential military involvement in the presidential election, two people familiar with the call tell Axios.

Why it matters: The nation's top military official set up Saturday's highly unusual call to make clear that the military's role is apolitical, one of the sources said — and to dispel any notion of a role for the military in adjudicating a disputed election or making any decision around removing a president from the White House.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's attacks on American companies are on the ballot

Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Ira L. Black/Getty Images     

When President Trump first took office, there was lots of talk about "normalization."

The state of play: Today, American voters will either codify a new normal or relegate many of Trump's unconventional tactics to history's anomalous footnotes. Among them is browbeating and boycotting U.S. companies.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Ant IPO suspended amid tensions with China

Jack Ma. Photo by Liu Yang/VCG via Getty Images

The Ant Financial IPO will not go forward as planned Thursday, as Chinese regulators cracked down on what would have been the largest public offering of all time.

Why it matters: Jack Ma, the founder of the Chinese payments giant, gave a major speech at the end of October railing against financial regulation both in China and in the West. That speech resulted in a dressing-down from Chinese authorities — and the end of Ma's dreams that Ant would be able to go public.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow