Treasury announces new guidance on PPP loans to help small businesses

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

America's small businesses are breathing much more easily now that the government has announced that anybody borrowing less than $2 million under the PPP will simply be presumed to have needed the money.

By the numbers: The new guidance, as laid out in the answer to question 46 of the official FAQ, applies to 4,198,656 of the 4,232,534 loans issued through May 8. That's more than 99% of all the PPP loans.

The big picture: When the PPP was first launched, to bipartisan acclaim, it raised hopes across the country. Those hopes were dashed when it ran out of its allotted $342 billion quickly, leaving millions of small businesses without any government-backed funds at all.

  • There's nothing worse than raising hopes only to dash them, and the result was a wave of anger and recrimination. Politicians soon turned to vilifying larger companies that had applied for funds.

The PPP's second round freed up another $310 billion for loans. As of yesterday evening, there's more than $117 billion of that money remaining.

The bottom line: When the government moves the goalposts, that's a function of how cash-constrained the PPP program is.

  • Initially, businesses were encouraged to apply for loans, so the money could be put to good use.
  • When it became obvious that there wasn't enough money to go around, politicians became very strict about who should get it.
  • Now that the program's funding exceeds demand, the policy rhetoric has been loosened up significantly.

Why it matters: The PPP did little to help many small businesses, including restaurants, and was designed primarily to funnel cash to employees rather than to support struggling owners. Within its narrow and flawed design parameters, however, it now seems at least to have been adequately funded.

Of note: Axios applied for a PPP loan, received it, and then returned it when the program became politicized. Thanks in large part to the Fed, we found an alternative source of capital in the private markets.

CDC posts revised reopening guidelines after White House intervention

CDC director Robert Redfield. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted new guidance on Thursday that advises businesses, restaurants and bars, schools, and more on how to safely reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The White House coronavirus task force asked the CDC to revise a more extensive set of guidelines that the agency had prepared more than a month ago, believing it was "overly prescriptive," an administration official told Axios' Alayna Treene.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 4,420,743 — Total deaths: 301,160 — Total recoveries — 1,578,135Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 1,405,961 — Total deaths: 85,489 — Total recoveries: 243,430 — Total tested: 9,974,831Map.
  3. Public health: AMA cautions use of coronavirus antibody tests to determine "immunity" — The coronavirus is causing a mental health crisis.
  4. States: Cuomo says central and northern regions of New York state meet criteria to reopen Friday.
  5. Congress: Ousted vaccine doctor Rick Bright testifies that HHS leadership told him his pandemic warnings in January and February were "causing a commotion."
  6. Federal government: Trump, Azar attack Bright as "disgruntled employee" — America's lack of agreement on the danger of the pandemic is taking a devastating toll.
  7. Business: Treasury announces new guidance on PPP loans to help small businesses.
  8. 🎧 Podcast: The state of small business.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Pandemic misinformation throughout the ages (it's not a new thing)

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The infodemic of misinformation and disinformation around the coronavirus is a serious threat to understanding how to deal with the pandemic — but this is nothing new.

The big picture: Whether the Black Death, smallpox or COVID-19, deadly diseases strike fear into people and, as scientific understanding is still gathered, stories and theories can start percolating into more serious finger-pointing, xenophobia or even violence.

