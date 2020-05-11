1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The moving goalposts for PPP loans

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Paycheck Protection Program no longer seems likely to run out of funds, as daily loan approvals have slowed to less than $2 billion per day.

What happened: Politicians and pundits, led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, moved the goalposts. It no longer matters if you can qualify for such a loan, per the original rules. It only matters if the loan is worth enduring media floggings and government threats — all without promised clarity into loan forgiveness.

By the numbers: The SBA reports that $188 billion of the refreshed $311 billion pot was spoken for as of last night, representing loans to 1.2 million small businesses. The average loan size between PPP and PPP2 has fallen from $206,000 to $73,000.

SBA has implemented the program as intended. That's the top-line finding of an Inspector General report released Friday, which had been requested by congressional Democrats.

  • The IG did identify some areas for SBA to improve, including having lenders prioritize underserved and rural markets. But, again, overall it felt SBA was meeting its mandate.

Criticism of larger loan recipients has been bipartisan, with Mnuchin going so far as to threaten investigations and criminal investigations.

  • The common denominator has been frustration that smaller businesses without established banking relationships were shut out of the original PPP, and that it could happen again.
  • That’s why Mnuchin said all would be forgiven if larger recipients just poured their money back into the pool.

The bottom line: Moral suasion worked, judging by the current loan pace. But if PPP 2 ends up with plenty of cash in the till, and unemployment keeps growing, there could be boomerang questions about why some businesses were discouraged from applying for loans that could have kept people on payrolls.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

New Zealand will lift some of the world's strictest lockdown measures this week with the country on track to eliminate the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a briefing Monday as she announced a gradual move to alert level 2.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.1 million people and killed 282,000 worldwide as of early Monday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.3 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 8.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 224,000).

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Officials are "racing to contain" a potential outbreak of the novel coronavirus on Capitol Hill after three top Trump administration officials, the Senate Health Committee chairman and the chief of naval operations self-quarantined following exposure to COVID-19, per the New York Times.

The big picture: NIAID director Anthony Fauci, CDC chief Robert Redfield and FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn are self-isolating, days after Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller and Trump's valet tested positive. The trio is scheduled to testify remotely at a Senate hearing Tuesday that will be chaired via video by Sen. Lamar Alexander, who is in self-quarantine after a staff member tested positive.

Carlyle Group, GIC and Amex GBT go to court over scrapped deal

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

The Carlyle Group and GIC aren't proceeding with their $900 million deal for a 20% stake in American Express Global Business Travel, claiming that the sellers didn't meet closing conditions. The two sides are now suing each other, with a Delaware court to hear the case on Thursday.

Why it matters: This could lead to the first judicial ruling over whether or not the coronavirus pandemic has tripped a material adverse effect (MAE) clause in a merger agreement. Every deal is unique, but this could establish some broad legal guardrails.

