Guatemala protesters set fire to part of country's Congress building

Demonstrators set on fire part of the Congress building during a protest in Guatemala City on Saturday. Photo: Orlando Estrada/AFP via Getty Images

Hundreds of demonstrators stormed Guatemala's Congress and set fire to part of the building Saturday, during a massive protest calling for President Alejandro Giammattei to resign over the 2021 budget passed earlier in the week.

The big picture: Some 7,000 protesters rallied in Guatemala City against the budget approved by lawmakers, which cut funds to COVID-19 programs but "approved $65,000 to pay for meals" for the politicians, per AP. Opposition lawmakers said firms with connections got priority in the budget for "big infrastructure projects," the BBC notes.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - Health

FDA authorizes emergency use of Regeneron antibody treatment given to Trump

The corporate and research and development headquarters of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in Tarrytown, N.Y. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images


The Food and Drug Administration announced Saturday evening it has granted emergency use authorization for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' antibody cocktail given to President Trump to treat his COVID-19 infection last month.

Why it matters: Regeneron's two monoclonal antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab, are for people who tested positive for the coronavirus and "who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19," including people who are 65 and older, and/or people with certain chronic illnesses, per an FDA statement.

Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Judge tosses Trump campaign bid to block Pennsylvania vote certification

A judge in Pennsylvania on Saturday dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit that sought to invalidate millions of votes and block the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state.

Why it matters: The ruling is another blow to President Trump and his campaign as they seek to discredit election tallies in Pennsylvania and other key swing states, citing baseless and unproven claims of widespread voter fraud. Counties in Pennsylvania must certify their election totals and send them to secretary of the commonwealth by Monday.

Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Vaccines: Pfizer applies for FDA emergency use authorization for vaccine.
  2. Health: U.S. surpasses 12 million COVID-19 cases — Why we're numb to 250,000 coronavirus deaths — Americans line up for testing ahead of Thanksgiving.
  3. Travel: Air travel's COVID-created future — Over 1 million U.S. travelers flew on Friday, despite calls to avoid holiday travel.
  4. Education: America's teachers are running on empty.
  5. Politics: Ben Carson says he was "desperately ill" with the coronavirus — Sen. Rick Scott tests positive.
  6. World: Europe's brutal coronavirus surge begins to ease after restrictions — Canada's Trudeau: "A normal Christmas" is out of the question.
