Guatemala protesters set fire to part of country's Congress building

Demonstrators set on fire part of the Congress building during a protest in Guatemala City on Saturday. Photo: Orlando Estrada/AFP via Getty Images
Hundreds of demonstrators stormed Guatemala's Congress and set fire to part of the building Saturday, during a massive protest calling for President Alejandro Giammattei to resign over the 2021 budget passed earlier in the week.
The big picture: Some 7,000 protesters rallied in Guatemala City against the budget approved by lawmakers, which cut funds to COVID-19 programs but "approved $65,000 to pay for meals" for the politicians, per AP. Opposition lawmakers said firms with connections got priority in the budget for "big infrastructure projects," the BBC notes.