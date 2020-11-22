Guatemala protesters set fire to part of country's Congress building

Hundreds of demonstrators stormed Guatemala's Congress and set fire to part of the building Saturday, during a massive protest calling for President Alejandro Giammattei to resign over the 2021 budget passed earlier in the week.

The big picture: Some 7,000 protesters rallied in Guatemala City against the budget approved by lawmakers, which cut funds to COVID-19 programs but "approved $65,000 to pay for meals" for the politicians, per AP. Opposition lawmakers said firms with connections got priority in the budget for "big infrastructure projects," the BBC notes.