The Guardian now has 1 million people that pay for its digital content on a recurrent basis, Axios has learned. This time three years ago, that number was 534,000.

Why it matters: It's an impressive feat for a company that doesn't have a paywall.

The Guardian has a supporter model, in which readers can either subscribe to its apps or make a recurring financial contribution.

More than 1 million people subscribe to its apps for a fee or chose to make a recurring financial contribution.

Supporters can also make a one-off contribution, but those aren't tallied as a part of the 1 million number.

The big picture: About half of the 1 million people who pay for The Guardian's digital content are from outside of the UK and over 220,000 come from North America.