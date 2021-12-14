Sign up for our daily briefing

Scoop: The Guardian has more than 1 million recurring digital supporters

Photo: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

The Guardian now has 1 million people that pay for its digital content on a recurrent basis, Axios has learned. This time three years ago, that number was 534,000.

Why it matters: It's an impressive feat for a company that doesn't have a paywall.

  • The Guardian has a supporter model, in which readers can either subscribe to its apps or make a recurring financial contribution.
  • More than 1 million people subscribe to its apps for a fee or chose to make a recurring financial contribution.
  • Supporters can also make a one-off contribution, but those aren't tallied as a part of the 1 million number.

The big picture: About half of the 1 million people who pay for The Guardian's digital content are from outside of the UK and over 220,000 come from North America.

  • Guardian launched its U.S. site in 2011 and its Australian site in 2013.
  • In total, over 1.6 million people pay for the Guardian. That includes the 1 million people who pay recurrent amounts for its digital content, over 100,000 print subscribers, and roughly 500,000 people who give one-off donations.

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

D.C. attorney general suing Proud Boys, Oath Keepers over Jan. 6

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine (D) announced Tuesday that he has filed a lawsuit against the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers over the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Why it matters: Racine said the lawsuit is the first to be filed "by a state of municipal government to hold accountable the proud boys, the oath keepers and more than 30 of their leaders and members for conspiring to terrorize the District of Columbia and for unlawfully interfering with our country’s peaceful transition of power."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Jim Clyburn: Republican Party must "step away from cult worship"

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) told "Axios on HBO" that the Republican Party must "step away from cult worship" and not hand over the organization to just one person.

The big picture: Clyburn said the fate of the country lies not only on Democrats attempting to pass sweeping voting reform and other major legislation, but also on Republicans and independents: "It's high time that we ... think about what's best for this country. If you want to think about what's best for one person, you are teetering on one-person rule. That's an autocracy."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Freedman
4 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Businesses face mounting flood risks

Data: First Street Foundation; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

A groundbreaking report finds that businesses in the U.S. could lose more than 3.1 million days of operation next year due to increasing flood risks from human-caused global warming. This total may grow to 4 million days by 2051, the report predicts, warning of ripple effects throughout local economies.

The big picture: Previous reports had looked at residential and critical infrastructure exposure. This is the first detailed report examining commercial real estate's increasing vulnerability.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow