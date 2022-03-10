Groups warn Biden administration on cutting off Russian Internet

A broad coalition of civil society groups is making the case that, as odious as Russia's invasion of Ukraine is, its citizens should not be deprived of basic internet access.

Why it matters: The U.S. has imposed strict sanctions on Russia and at least two internet providers have already cut off service to the country.

Driving the news: In a letter to the White House, the groups argue that the U.S. and other actors should "carefully consider the full impact of such measures and their possible unintended consequences."

They also call for the U.S. to explicitly provide a license allowing businesses to provide basic internet services in Russia, despite sanctions, as the government has done in other sanctioned countries, such as Iran, Cuba and Syria.

There are dozens of signatories to the letter, including Access Now, Center for Democracy & Technology, Committee to Protect Journalists, Electronic Frontier Foundation, Human Rights Watch and the Wikimedia Foundation.

The push comes as Internet service providers Cogent and Lumen have shuttered their service in Russia.

The big picture: Independent information is already becoming harder to get in Russia, with the country having cut off or reduced access to Facebook, Twitter and other major sources of information.

What they're saying: In the letter, the groups say they "deplore Russia’s invasion of Ukraine," condemn "the grave violations committed by Russian forces there" and "applaud strong sanctions broadly."