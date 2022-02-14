Exclusive: Grindr to appeal Norwegian fine for privacy violations

Gay dating service Grindr plans to file an appeal of a fine from Norwegian regulators later Monday.

Why it matters: Norway found that Grindr illegally disclosed user data to advertisers, but the company says it is being singled out for widely used practices.

Catch-up quick: Norway said in December that it would fine Grindr 65 million Norwegian crowns (around $7 million) for violating data protection laws.

That was reduced from a prior plan to fine the company 100 million crowns, as Reuters reported, because the government said the company was working to address problems.

The latest: In a draft of its appeal, seen by Axios, Grindr argues that it understands the importance of protecting customer privacy and is doing so.