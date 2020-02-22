Greyhound bars immigration sweeps

Greyhound said it will stop allowing Border Patrol agents without a warrant to board its buses to conduct routine immigration checks, AP reports.

What they're saying: The company said it'll notify the Department of Homeland Security that it does not consent to unwarranted searches on its buses or in areas of terminals that are not open to the public.

The context: Greyhound has faced pressure from the ACLU, immigrant rights activists and Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

In many cases, the buses being checked were not crossing or even approaching an international boundary.

