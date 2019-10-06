16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg will visit Standing Rock Reservation and the Pine Ridge Reservation in North Dakota and South Dakota this week, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports.
Why it matters: Thunberg, who gave a scathing speech attacking world leaders for their inaction in the face of climate change at the United Nation's 2019 General Assembly, will be participating on panels about the environmental effects of 2 proposed oil pipelines that ignited protests in 2016 and 2017.