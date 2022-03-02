Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke to face off for Texas governor

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke will face off in the race for governor this November.

The big picture: Abbott on Tuesday night secured the Republican Party's nomination for re-election, while the Democrats made 2020 presidential candidate O'Rourke their nominee for governor as they hope to end decades of losses in the red state, per AP.

Meanwhile, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton appeared headed to a runoff in a night when other statewide Republican incumbents were cruising to big victories.

What's next: Expect the most expensive gubernatorial campaign in Texas — and possibly U.S. — history.

