Green Bay voters will be able to cast ballots in November at Lambeau Field

The Green Bay Packers will repurpose a space outside Lambeau Field as a voting site to allow voters in November to safely cast ballots during the coronavirus pandemic, Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said at an Axios event on Tuesday.

The big picture: Sports teams around the country have volunteered to turn their home fields into voting stations because of easy access and their size, which allows for social distancing.

The Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings and Charlotte Hornets are among the NBA teams to have made the commitment. The MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers have also agreed to it.

Worth noting: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell encouraged teams to "consider allowing their stadiums or indoor practice facilities to be used as election centers on Election Day," in a memo obtained by Axios' Kendall Baker