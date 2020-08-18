51 mins ago - Sports

Green Bay voters will be able to cast ballots in November at Lambeau Field

Mark Murphy, President and CEO, Green Bay Packers, Photo: Axios

The Green Bay Packers will repurpose a space outside Lambeau Field as a voting site to allow voters in November to safely cast ballots during the coronavirus pandemic, Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said at an Axios event on Tuesday.

The big picture: Sports teams around the country have volunteered to turn their home fields into voting stations because of easy access and their size, which allows for social distancing.

  • The Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings and Charlotte Hornets are among the NBA teams to have made the commitment. The MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers have also agreed to it.

Worth noting: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell encouraged teams to "consider allowing their stadiums or indoor practice facilities to be used as election centers on Election Day," in a memo obtained by Axios' Kendall Baker

Postmaster general says he's suspending USPS changes until after election

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in the Capitol on Aug. 5. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in a statement on Tuesday that he would halt operational changes and cost-cutting to the U.S. Postal Service until after the 2020 election to "avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail."

Why it matters: Widespread delays and backlogs had prompted allegations from Democratic lawmakers that DeJoy and President Trump were attempting to undermine the Postal Service ahead of an election that will see a record number of mail-in ballots.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 21,956,417 — Total deaths: 775,706— Total recoveries: 13,931,184Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 5,457,877 — Total deaths: 171,013 — Total recoveries: 1,865,580 — Total tests: 68,056,780Map.
  3. Axios-Ipsos poll: Democrats fear in-person campaigning, voting.
  4. Politics: Postmaster general says he's suspending USPS change until after election.
  5. Health: America's failed response hurts people of color most — The U.S. didn't learn its lesson on nursing homes.
  6. Business: Amazon bucks remote work trend with office expansions in major cities.
Coronavirus forces rethinking of safety net for working women

Nicole Mason, president and CEO of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research. Photo: "Axios on HBO"

The coronavirus pandemic has been devastating for working women, but one prominent women's policy expert says it could provide a new opportunity to create the kinds of social supports they should have had all along.

Driving the news: In an interview with "Axios on HBO," Nicole Mason, president and CEO of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, said the pandemic has created a "she-cession" — a loss of jobs that has disproportionately affected women and highlighted the gaps in the safety net for working families.

