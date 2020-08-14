Dodger Stadium to become a voting center in November

Dodger Stadium will become a voting center in November, with more teams expected to make dormant arenas and stadiums available soon, AP reports.

How it works: Any registered voter in Los Angeles County will be able to visit the stadium over a five-day period. Parking will be free.

The stadium site is part of a campaign by More Than A Vote, a nonprofit coalition of Black artists and athletes, including LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes and Sloane Stephens.

