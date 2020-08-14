1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Dodger Stadium to become a voting center in November

Photo: Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Dodger Stadium will become a voting center in November, with more teams expected to make dormant arenas and stadiums available soon, AP reports.

How it works: Any registered voter in Los Angeles County will be able to visit the stadium over a five-day period. Parking will be free.

  • The stadium site is part of a campaign by More Than A Vote, a nonprofit coalition of Black artists and athletes, including LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes and Sloane Stephens.

Go deeper: Sports stadiums may become voting sites amid pandemic

Go deeper

Sara FischerAshley Gold
Aug 13, 2020 - Technology

Big Tech pushes voter initiatives to counter misinformation

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Tech giants are going all in on civic engagement efforts ahead of November's election to help protect themselves in case they're charged with letting their platforms be used to suppress the vote.

Why it matters: During the pandemic, there's more confusion about the voting process than ever before. Big tech firms, under scrutiny for failing to stem misinformation around voting, want to have concrete efforts they can point to so they don't get blamed for letting an election be manipulated.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin
5 mins ago - Economy & Business

How small businesses got stiffed by the coronavirus pandemic

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The story of American businesses in the coronavirus pandemic is a tale of two markets — one made up of tech firms and online retailers as winners awash in capital, and another of brick-and-mortar mom-and-pop shops that is collapsing.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic has created an environment where losing industries like traditional retail and hospitality as well as a sizable portion of firms owned by women, immigrants and people of color are wiped out and may be gone for good.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Kyle DalyAshley GoldSara Fischer
2 hours ago - Technology

Apple's antitrust fight turns Epic

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Millions of angry gamers may soon join the chorus of voices calling for an antitrust crackdown on Apple, as the iPhone giant faces a new lawsuit and PR blitz from Epic Games, maker of mega-hit Fortnite.

Why it matters: Apple is one of several Big Tech firms accused of violating the spirit, if not the letter, of antitrust law. A high-profile lawsuit could become a roadmap for either building a case against tech titans under existing antitrust laws or writing new ones better suited to the digital economy.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow