Fires break out at massive Greek refugee camp on COVID lockdown

Major fires swept through the overcrowded Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos overnight, leaving over 12,000 migrants meant to be on COVID-19 lockdown without shelter, AP reports.

Why it matters: Moria is the largest refugee camp in Greece, where migrants fleeing war in Syria, Iraq and elsewhere have moved through in massive waves since 2015. The camp, which was originally intended to hold only 2,000 people, was placed under mass quarantine after confirming its first COVID-19 case earlier this month.

  • The cause of the fires is not yet known and no casualties have been reported.
  • Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotaki convened an emergency meeting of ministers and plans to send government officials to Lesbos on Wednesday to examine the situation and decide on next steps.

Zuckerberg: Facebook won't target anti-vaccination posts like COVID misinformation

Mark Zuckerberg told "Axios on HBO" that Facebook currently doesn't plan to take the same kind of strong action against anti-vaccination misinformation that it has for the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: "Anti-vaxx" movements could disrupt efforts to build public immunity against the coronavirus when a vaccine is developed.

The coronavirus and a $12 billion motorcycle rally

The coronavirus outbreak tied to the annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis, S.D., ended up generating more than $12 billion in public health costs, according to a new discussion paper.

Why it matters: The analysis puts a point on just how bad these superspreader events can be — and the difficulty of preventing them solely with voluntary policies.

Biden's soft Hispanic support

President Trump's standing with Hispanic voters is stronger now than four years ago, while Joe Biden's support is softer than Hillary Clinton's, polls show — trends that worry some longtime Biden supporters in the Hispanic community.

Why it matters: Hispanic voters make up more than 20 percent of the electorate in Florida and Arizona — two swing states that Trump won in 2016 but could deliver Biden the White House.

