Fires break out at massive Greek refugee camp on COVID lockdown

Major fires swept through the overcrowded Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos overnight, leaving over 12,000 migrants meant to be on COVID-19 lockdown without shelter, AP reports.

Why it matters: Moria is the largest refugee camp in Greece, where migrants fleeing war in Syria, Iraq and elsewhere have moved through in massive waves since 2015. The camp, which was originally intended to hold only 2,000 people, was placed under mass quarantine after confirming its first COVID-19 case earlier this month.