Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Greece to impose monthly fine for unvaccinated people 60 or older

A patient receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Aristotelous Square in the center of Thessaloniki on Nov. 26. Photo: Sakis Mitrolidis/AFP via Getty Images

Greece announced Tuesday that people 60 or older will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Jan. 16 or pay a monthly fine of 100 euros (about $114), Reuters reports.

Driving the news: "It's the price to pay for health," said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who added the decision to impose a fine "tortured" him.

  • The money collected will go to Greek hospitals fighting the pandemic, per Bloomberg.

The big picture: The vaccine mandate is the first in the European Union targeting a specific age group and comes as vaccinations among the 60 and older population lag in Greece.

  • Approximately 520,000 people over the age of 60 have not yet received the vaccine and Greece’s vaccination ratio in this age group is around 83% compared to Portugal’s 98%, Mitsotakis said, per Bloomberg.

What he's saying: "We are focusing our efforts on protection of our fellow citizens and for this reason their vaccination will be mandatory from now on," Mitsotakis told a Cabinet meeting, according to Reuters.

  • The decision "tortured me, but I feel a heavy responsibility in standing next to those most vulnerable, even if it might fleetingly displease them."

Syriza, Greece's main opposition party, criticized the fine as excessive, Reuters reports.

  • The average monthly pension in Greece is 730 euros (about $830), per Reuters.

Go deeper: Greece to add restrictions on unvaccinated as COVID cases jump

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
Nov 22, 2021 - World

Germany debates forced vax

A sign indicating a coronavirus testing site in Stralsund, Germany, on Nov. 29. Photo: Stefan Sauer/picture alliance via Getty Images

Members of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc have called for coronavirus vaccine mandates to head off a fourth wave of coronavirus cases, according to Reuters.

Why it matters: The country's seven-day coronavirus case rate rose to 372.7 per 100,000 people on Sunday — the highest level since the pandemic began — and it has a vaccination rate of just 68%.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Omicron fuels the case for COVID boosters — Omicron variant lifts Moderna's stock price — CDC strengthens COVID booster recommendation.
  2. Politics: Biden says fight against Omicron won't include "shutdowns or lockdowns."
  3. States: Federal court blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for health workers in 10 states — NYC urges masks indoors "at all times" regardless of vaccination status — New York declares state of emergency amid concerns over Omicron.
  4. World: Omicron adds urgency to vaccinating worldWHO warns against travel bans on southern African countries — First North American Omicron cases identified in Canada.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker, author of Sports
Updated 37 mins ago - Sports

College football gone mad

Former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly walks in front of his players. Photo: David Madison/Getty Images

In the span of two days, the head coaches of two of the biggest college football programs in America have jumped ship, wooed by even greater challenges — and the almighty dollar.

Driving the news: Lincoln Riley is ditching Oklahoma for USC in a deal reportedly worth $110 million. LSU poached Brian Kelly from Notre Dame with a reported 10-year, $100 million contract.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow