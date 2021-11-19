Greece on Thursday became the latest country to announce additional restrictions on people not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Why it matters: Like other countries imposing restrictions on the unvaccinated, Greece is facing a spike in coronavirus cases and 61.1% of people are vaccinated in the country, compared to 64.5% in the EU, per the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis noted in his nationally televised address Thursday that "this is indeed a pandemic of the unvaccinated," per Reuters, which reports officials had aimed to have 70% vaccinated by the fall.

The big picture: From Monday, unvaccinated people will be prohibited from entering indoor spaces, such as cinemas, theaters museums and gyms — even if they test negative for the virus.

In September, the Greek government announced restrictions preventing the unvaccinated from entering indoor areas of cafes and restaurants, the New York Times notes.

By the numbers: New daily COVID-19 cases have jumped from an average of about 2,100 at the end of September to over 6,500, according to the Oxford University-based Our World in Data project.