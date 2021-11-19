Sign up for our daily briefing

Greece to add restrictions on unvaccinated as COVID cases jump

The Archaelogical Musuem in Athens, Greece. Photo: Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP via Getty Images

Greece on Thursday became the latest country to announce additional restrictions on people not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Why it matters: Like other countries imposing restrictions on the unvaccinated, Greece is facing a spike in coronavirus cases and 61.1% of people are vaccinated in the country, compared to 64.5% in the EU, per the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

  • Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis noted in his nationally televised address Thursday that "this is indeed a pandemic of the unvaccinated," per Reuters, which reports officials had aimed to have 70% vaccinated by the fall.

The big picture: From Monday, unvaccinated people will be prohibited from entering indoor spaces, such as cinemas, theaters museums and gyms — even if they test negative for the virus.

  • In September, the Greek government announced restrictions preventing the unvaccinated from entering indoor areas of cafes and restaurants, the New York Times notes.

By the numbers: New daily COVID-19 cases have jumped from an average of about 2,100 at the end of September to over 6,500, according to the Oxford University-based Our World in Data project.

  • The average number of deaths from the virus has risen from an average of about 30 to over 74.

Shawna Chen
Updated 16 hours ago - Health

World gets tough on the unvaccinated

People wait at the registration desk for a vaccination appointment in Dresden, Germany. Photo: Sebastian Kahnert/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa via Getty Images

Public officials around the world are imposing new restrictions on the unvaccinated as many nations struggle to raise their COVID-19 vaccination rates.

Why it matters: Unvaccinated people are five times more likely than those vaccinated to get infected and 10 times more likely to die from the coronavirus, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many health care systems are buckling under new waves in cases among the unvaccinated.

Kierra Frazier
21 hours ago - Health

Germany limits public gatherings on unvaccinated

Chancellor Angela Merkel during a press conference at the Chancellery on Nov. 18 in Berlin. Photo: Clemens Bilan - Pool/Getty Images

Germany will tighten COVID-19 measures across the country for unvaccinated people as hospitals become full of COVID patients, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The move to limit large gatherings and other restrictions comes as public officials around the world are imposing COVID measures on the unvaccinated amid rising new cases.

Eileen Drage O'Reilly
Nov 18, 2021 - Science

Fear and loneliness caused surge of early pandemic calls for help

Expand chart
Source: Brülhart, M., Klotzbücher, V., Lalive, R. et al. in Nature; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Fear and loneliness replaced relationship and livelihood concerns during the pandemic, a team of scientists said after looking at millions of helpline calls in multiple countries before and after the COVID-19 pandemic started.

The big picture: Doctors and policymakers are trying to assess the impact of quarantines, school closures and other public health measures on our emotional and mental well-being. Using helpline data could become an important assessment tool, the researchers said.

