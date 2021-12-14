Sign up for our daily briefing

Exclusive: Graydon Carter's Air Mail raises $17 million

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Air Mail, the subscription-based digital magazine company launched by former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter, has raised a $17 million series B funding round, Carter tells Axios.

Why it matters: The money will be used to fuel Air Mail's expansion into new editorial verticals and product lines, including podcasts and a book imprint.

  • The round was led by Standard Investments with participation from existing investor TPG Growth and RedBird Capital Partners, a new investor.
  • Standard Investments will have two seats on Air Mail's board, including one occupied by Standard Industries co-CEO David Winter. As a part of the deal, RedBird will have an observer role on board.
  • Air Mail raised a $15 million series A funding round in 2019 at launch, Carter confirmed, bringing its total amount raised to $32 million.
  • The digital magazine has focused on selling subscriptions and sponsors for its weekly Saturday email blast. It works mostly with high-end advertisers, like Hermes and Prada. Moving forward, it's investing more in commerce.

By the numbers: Carter said the company now has 130,000 readers, which includes paid subscribers and people who have a trial subscription. The number of subscriptions grew more than 50% year-over-year, he added.

  • Trials last four weeks and "90% of trials convert to paid subscribers at the end of their trials," noted Air Mail's Chief Operating Officer Bill Keenan.
  • An Air Mail subscription today costs $80 annually, up from $50 at launch. Carter noted that the company, which he founded in 2018, is not yet profitable.
  • The company now has nearly 50 employees, up from 30 in April and 10 at launch.

The new investment will go towards improving the technology that powers two of Air Mail's technical products, including its "Arts Intel Report," a searchable digital arts database, and its "Air Supply" ecommerce website.

  • Commerce, Carter noted "wasn't even in our original business plan," but has shown strong growth, doubling in revenue between the second half of 2020 and the first half of this year. "We expect it to double again by the end of the year."
  • In 2021, the company also began experimenting with its own branded retail products, like Air Mail branded caps, jackets, totes, coffee, and sleepwear. Carter said the company plans to continue selling its own products.

Between the lines: Air Mail launched with a focus on covering stories that cater to an influential news consumer across topics like arts, politics, culture, literature, film and television, fashion, the environment, etc.

  • It's now in the early stages of developing new monthly digital magazines for specific verticals. "They will be similar to the magazines of yore, but within the trademark AIR MAIL style and branding format," Carter said.
  • The company also plans to expand its podcast business. It debuted its first podcast called "Morning Meeting" (M.M.) in 2020. It plans to launch three more in 2022.

Despite billing itself as a digital magazine, Air Mail will continue to invest in a few specialized print projects. The company plans to launch its own book imprint next year, Carter said.

  • It also plans to continue printing select print editions of broadsheet newspapers, called "Printed Matter." Carter said the company will published four sponsor-supported imprints next year.
  • The company launched its own branded newsstands in Milan and London in the past two years. Carter says New York and Los Angeles are next.

The big picture: The reinvention of the print magazine online continues to be a focus of investors and dealmakers.

  • IAC’s Dotdash recently closed its $2.7 billion acquisition of Meredith's National Media Group. It plans to reimagine Meredith's popular print brands, like Better Homes and Gardens and All Recipes, for the digital era.

Go deeper: Graydon Carter's Air Mail outlines ambitious growth plans

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Updated 15 hours ago - Economy & Business

Vox Media to acquire Group Nine Media

Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff . Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Vox Media, which houses sites like Vox.com, Eater and SB Nation, has signed a deal to acquire Group Nine Media, the digital company home to brands like NowThis, The Dodo, PopSugar, Thrillist and Seeker, the company said Monday.

Why it matters: The merger will create a digital media behemoth. Both companies have acquired major digital franchises in the past year to bolster their scale ahead of the combination.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Air Force discharges 27 for defying COVID vaccine mandate

U.S. Air Force member receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: U.S. Forces Korea via Getty Images

The Air Force has administratively discharged 27 individuals for refusing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, making them the first members to face such consequences for defying the vaccine mandate, AP reports.

Driving the news: The Air Force's deadline to get vaccinated was Nov. 2, and last month the service branch said that nearly 97% of its active-duty service members had complied with the mandate.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Freedman
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Businesses face mounting flood risks

Data: First Street Foundation; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

A groundbreaking report finds that businesses in the U.S. could lose more than 3.1 million days of operation next year due to increasing flood risks from human-caused global warming. This total may grow to 4 million days by 2051, the report predicts, warning of ripple effects throughout local economies.

The big picture: Previous reports had looked at residential and critical infrastructure exposure. This is the first detailed report examining commercial real estate's increasing vulnerability.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

