Graham proposes changing Senate rules if Pelosi doesn't send articles of impeachment

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" that if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not transmit the articles of impeachment this week, he will seek to change the Senate's rules so that it can proceed to a trial without them.

Why it matters: Graham's comments follow a similar threat by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) last week and reflect growing Republican frustration with Pelosi's decision to withhold the articles until the Senate agrees to a fair trial. There are currently 53 Republican senators, and changing the rules would only need a 51-vote majority.