Graham: Senior judges should step down before election so GOP controls replacements

Sen. Lindsey Graham. Photo: Chris Usher/CBS via Getty Images

Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) encouraged federal judges in their mid-to-late 60s to retire before this November's election to ensure that Republicans can replace them with conservatives, per an interview on Thursday with radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Why it matters: Republicans are anxious to hold on to their Senate majority and maintain control over judiciary confirmations. The GOP's grip on both the White House and Senate since 2016 has permitted the party to boost conservatives in courts — including two Supreme Court justices.

What he's saying: "[I]f you’re a Circuit judge in your mid-60s, late 60s, you can take senior status, now would be a good time to do that if you want to make sure the judiciary is right of center," Graham said in Thursday's interview.

  • Asked if current judges can count on their replacements to be confirmed before the 2020 election, Graham noted, "Well, if you wait, you know, November the 1st, no. So do it now."

Trump signs executive order targeting protections for social media platforms

President Trump signed an executive order on Thursday designed to limit the legal protections that shield social media companies from liability for the content users post on their platforms.

What they're saying: "Currently, social media giants like Twitter received unprecedented viability shield based on the theory that they are a neutral platform, which they are not," Trump said in the Oval Office. "We are fed up with it. It is unfair, and it's been very unfair."

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 5,931,112 — Total deaths: 358,067 — Total recoveries — 2,388,172Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 1,711,313 — Total deaths: 101,129 — Total recoveries: 391,508 — Total tested: 15,192,481Map.
  3. States: New York to allow private businesses to deny entry to customers without masks.
  4. Public health: The mystery of coronavirus superspreaders.
  5. Congress: Pelosi slams McConnell on stimulus delay — Sen. Tim Kaine and wife test positive for coronavirus antibodies.
  6. 🏃‍♀️Boston Marathon: The race cancels its postponed event, asks runners to go virtual.
  7. What should I do? When you can be around others after contracting the coronavirus — Traveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Turkey will lift restrictions on intercity travel and allow several public places to reopen June 1, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, per Reuters.

By the numbers: Nearly 6 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 2.3 million have recovered from the virus. Over 357,000 people have died globally. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world with over 1.6 million.

