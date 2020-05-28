Graham: Senior judges should step down before election so GOP controls replacements

Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) encouraged federal judges in their mid-to-late 60s to retire before this November's election to ensure that Republicans can replace them with conservatives, per an interview on Thursday with radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Why it matters: Republicans are anxious to hold on to their Senate majority and maintain control over judiciary confirmations. The GOP's grip on both the White House and Senate since 2016 has permitted the party to boost conservatives in courts — including two Supreme Court justices.

What he's saying: "[I]f you’re a Circuit judge in your mid-60s, late 60s, you can take senior status, now would be a good time to do that if you want to make sure the judiciary is right of center," Graham said in Thursday's interview.