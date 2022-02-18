Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Governors push for inflation solutions

Alexi McCammond

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

U.S. governors from both parties are releasing a flurry of proposals as the political potency of inflation hits.

Why it matters: The lousy numbers — a U.S. inflation rate at its highest in four decades and prices up more than 7% over the past year — are coming not just at the start of a pivotal midterm election year but also at the start of the annual sessions for many state legislatures around the country.

Between the lines: With insufficient support to move President Biden's agenda through the Senate, voters are looking to governors and their states to lead.

Driving the news: Wisconsin's Gov. Tony Evers announced in his "State of the State" address this week that he'll extend the University of Wisconsin's tuition freeze for another year. The Democratic governor also renewed calls to funnel the state's budget surplus back to taxpayers, giving every Wisconsin resident a $150 tax rebate.

  • Maine Gov. Janet Mills, also a Democrat, unveiled a plan to give residents a one-time $500 check "to help them deal with pandemic-driven inflation." Her supplemental budget also includes various tax relief measures, as well as funding for two years of free community college.
  • Mills said in a statement that she's been "drawing on good ideas from both Republicans and Democrats to tackle some of Maine’s most pressing issues, like inflation and our longstanding workforce shortage."

Democratic governors are eyeing relief for property and car owners, workers and patients with ongoing health care costs.

  • In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to give Michigan car-owners a $400 check per car that they own.
  • In Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly hopes to save families $500 a year by eliminating the state's grocery tax.
  • In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz in Minnesota wants residents to receive a check of up to $350 from the state surplus.
  • In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont introduced a new tax cut plan that aims to give more than $330 million in relief to residents.
  • In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has proposed freezing the state's gas tax and ending its grocery tax — although some studies question the tangible impact residents would actually feel from his measures.

Republican governors are eyeing broad plans to lower taxes.

  • In Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds has made moves to lower the state income tax, with the aim of saving families $13,000 per year. Her colleagues in Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina also have proposed income tax relief plans to combat inflation.
  • In Idaho, Gov. Brad Little signed into law earlier this month a $600 million tax cut plan — the state's largest ever.
  • In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp proposed last month giving residents $250 to $500 tax credits from the state's budgetary surplus.
  • In Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is pursuing a broad economic agenda, including giving Virginians a one-time tax refund of $300 to $600.
  • In Utah, Gov. Spencer Cox's budget proposal includes $160 million in tax cuts. “Right now, we are seeing rising inflationary pressures, and we believe that a grocery tax credit would do the most for the people who need it the most,” he said in December.

Go deeper

Sophia Cai
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Dems ditching BBB as inflation fix

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Several Democratic senators facing re-election are looking past President Biden's stalled Build Back Better plans, ramping up other plans to try to ease voters' inflation fears.

Why it matters: They're making independent decisions to set themselves up for success in November, whether it's suspending the federal gas tax until 2023, extending homebuyers' deductions or other ideas.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dave LawlerZachary Basu
2 hours ago - World

U.S. says Putin is putting Ukraine invasion plan in motion

Blinken addresses the UN Security Council. Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty

Senior U.S. officials pivoted Thursday from warning of the threat that Russia could soon invade Ukraine to the firm expectation the invasion is about to begin.

What they're saying: “If Russia doesn’t invade, we will be relieved that Russia changed course and proved our predictions wrong," Secretary of State Tony Blinken said today. But both he and President Biden made quite clear that they believe Vladimir Putin has chosen war, and Blinken went so far as to present the playbook the U.S. expects Putin to follow.

Go deeper (4 min. read)Arrow
Nathan Bomey, author of Closer
5 hours ago - Economy & Business

FBI sounds alarm as QR code usage soars

Expand chart
Data: Insider Intelligence; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

The pandemic has accelerated the usage of QR codes, taking them from niche status to an essential tool for businesses and marketers.

  • Look no further than Sunday's Super Bowl commercial of nothing but a floating QR code sending users to the website of Coinbase.

By the numbers: 76 million Americans scanned a QR code in 2021, up 44% from 2019, according to eMarketer.

  • That’s expected to rise to 100 million by 2025.

Of note: During the pandemic, many restaurants have replaced physical menus with QR codes that diners scan to peruse food and drink options.

  • Marketers are now poised to embrace the “gamification” of QR codes, encouraging users to scan them to get deals, product details and reviews, according to eMarketer.

Yes, but: Law enforcement officials are sounding the alarm about the risks.

Threat level: The FBI issued an alert in January warning Americans that cybercriminals “are tampering with QR codes to redirect victims to malicious sites that steal login and financial information.”

  • If you’re scanning a physical code, make sure it hasn’t been tampered with. For example, watch out for “a sticker placed on top of the original code,” the FBI advises.

The bottom line: QR codes can be helpful. But don’t click unless you’ve verified that the source is legitimate — and make sure the site is authentic once you reach your digital destination.

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!