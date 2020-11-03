Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Governors decline imposing new virus measures

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) sits next to President Donald Trump and Gov. of South Dakota Kristi Noem. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

As coronavirus cases continue to surge across the country, many of the hardest-hit states are declining to take meaningful action to slow the spread, the New York Times reports.

The big picture: Governors, particularly Republicans, are resisting the kinds of restrictions that experts say are necessary to mitigate the virus.

  • In South Dakota, Gov. Kristi Noem has written that "there is no way to stop the virus." In North Dakota, Gov. Doug Burgum said that when it comes to saving lives, "it's not a job for government, this is a job for everybody."
  • Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has talked up the need for personal responsibility, and Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy told NYT that "there comes a point where people just say, 'I still have to live. I still have to work. I still have to have contact with my family.'"

The other side: Top White House coronavirus advisor Deborah Birx "sounded alarms Monday about a new and deadly phase in the health crisis, pleading with top administration officials for 'much more aggressive action,' even as President Trump continues to assure rallygoers the nation is 'rounding the turn' on the pandemic," WashPost reports.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Updated Nov 1, 2020 - Health

18 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

18 states set new highs last week for coronavirus infections recorded in a single day, according to the COVID Tracking Project (CTP) and state health departments. Nine states surpassed records from the previous week.

Why it matters: Hospitalizations are climbing in nearly all of these states. Nationwide case growth is outpacing testing. As Election Day approaches, the number of states breaking COVID infection records each week has returned to levels seen this summer.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Partisanship is a public health threat — CDC says people with coronavirus can vote in person.
  2. Health: Pregnant women with COVID-19 are at risk for severe illness.
  3. World: Restrictions grow across Europe as case count continues to mount.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler, author of World
12 hours ago - World

Europe's coronavirus case counts are skyrocketing

Data: Our World in Data; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Europe is swiftly shutting down as the unprecedented spike in new cases hits perilous new heights.

The big picture: Cases are growing uncontrollably across most of the continent. While spikes in hospitalizations and deaths have thus far been less sharp in most countries, fears of overcrowded hospitals are growing. The U.S. may be tracking just two or three weeks behind.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow