Tech challenges are hampering federal and state government efforts to get funds from the $2 trillion coronavirus relief law into the hands of newly unemployed workers and struggling small businesses who need it.

Why it matters: Many businesses and individuals need the money now for essentials, including meeting payroll and paying rent.

Here are three major issues:

The big picture: While the strain on the health systems is getting the most attention, governments are also being pressured as record numbers of people apply for aid programs.

"We hear about those particular things quite a bit," Code for America founder Jen Pahlka told Axios. Many agencies are trying to embrace the challenge and "move at the speed of need," she said.

To help, Pahlka recently launched a volunteer effort called U.S. Digital Response. It's already completed 25 projects for government agencies and has dozens more in the works.

For example, USDR volunteers helped create an "emergency assistance eligibility wizard" for the state of New Jersey to help residents see what benefits they might be eligible for.

Yes, but: It's easier to stand up a new informational site than to change the coding in an old unemployment system. Work to modernize such systems has been under way for some time. But, as this map shows, states are in widely different places in their progress.

At the federal level, the U.S. Digital Service, created under the Obama administration and now led by former Googler Matt Cutts, also aims to solve problems like these when (or before) they arise.

In an email, Cutts said he couldn't comment on his agency's COVID-19 work.

Our thought bubble: It's not surprising that agencies are struggling to adapt their systems to these sudden new demands.

Governments usually have months or years to make system changes, while the details of the CARES Act only emerged shortly before it passed, and the law went into effect almost immediately as the coronavirus crisis accelerated.

